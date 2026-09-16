The Sukma district administration in Chhattisgarh has set up 'Aakar', an institution for children with special needs. It provides customised training and therapy to make them self-reliant, with many students going on to pursue higher education and jobs.

Aakar: Empowering Special Needs Children in Sukma

Giving wings to the dreams of children with special needs, the administration in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh has established ‘Aakar ’, an institution, playing a significant role in making them self-reliant through customised training.

The initiative not merely aims to educate the children, but to empower them to become self-reliant and join the mainstream of society. Adopting a sensible approach towards ‘Divyang’ children, the Chhattisgarh government feels the need for a place where these children could avail the benefit of requisite therapy as well as training along with the education. The institution is being set up by the district administration through DMF (District Mineral Foundation).

Comprehensive Support and Training

Facilities ranging from speech therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and behavioural management to specialised instruction are available at Aakar. As many as 120 children screened from regular schools in Sukma are currently undergoing training here, and many children trained here at the centre have progressed to higher education, said Superintendent of the institution Hari Kumar Kaushik.

From Training to Triumph: Student Success Stories

He further elaborated that around 12 children are pursuing higher studies in Raipur, Bhilai, Durg and Pune, while some are pursuing courses like DEd and BEd. Moreover, a few have secured government jobs based on their talent. An alumnus with hearing impairment is now working in the Postal Department, while two students are pursuing diploma courses at Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya.

A Vision for Inclusive Development

“In a challenging district like Sukma, such an initiative is more than just the story of an institution. It is the story of a mindset believing that development is complete only when every child in society moves forward together. Connecting children with special needs to education, therapy, training, and technology through resources like the DMF is a sensitive step by the Vishnu Deo Sai-led Chhattisgarh Government,” said Kaushik.

According to Kaushik, institutions like Aakar are bringing the state government's vision of inclusive education and mainstream integration to life at the grassroots level. In remote areas, this endeavour shows that true development is not reflected merely in roads and buildings—it appears when a child looks up with confidence.

Big dreams are being nurtured in this small endeavour of Sukma. One holds a keyboard; another finds harmony with musical instruments; some have dance in their steps; fingers draft dreams in sign language, while others read their world through Braille characters. Children once considered dependent on others are now forging their own identities, said Kaushik, adding that the institute is not just educating these children; it is giving shape to their dreams.

Overcoming Hurdles with Dedication

Keval Deshmukh, a teacher who instructs hearing-impaired children in sign language, notes that “The beginning was not easy; there were hurdles for both the children and the educators. However, the children's learning capacity and consistent effort made the difficult path smooth,” said the institute’s teacher Keval Deshmukh.

At Aakar, visually impaired children complete their education through Braille, he added.

A Student's Perspective

Pinki is currently studying in Class 11th at the Atmanand School and learns sign language along with dance at Aakar.

Expressing her feelings through sign language, Pinki Sodhi, who is unable to speak, said she really likes studying at Aakar, and the teachers are very good. She is learning sign language and participates in dance. (ANI)