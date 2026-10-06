Telangana Congress and INDIA bloc leaders protested in Hyderabad demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. They accused him of favouring the BJP and attempting to remove eligible voters. Further nationwide protests have been announced.

Protest in Hyderabad Over CEC

Telangana Congress leaders, along with leaders and workers of other INDIA bloc parties, staged a protest outside the Collectorate office in Hyderabad on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Motha Rohith alleged that democracy was being undermined and accused Gyanesh Kumar of working in favour of the BJP and attempting to remove eligible voters from electoral rolls. “Today, the way democracy is being murdered, with Gyanesh Kumar working for the BJP across the country, and busy trying to remove the votes of eligible voters, against this, the Congress party, along with other parties of the INDIA alliance, is protesting across the entire country,” Rohith said.

Future Demonstrations Planned

He said the protest was being held outside the Hyderabad Collectorate and announced further demonstrations against the Election Commission. “On October 8th, taking all parties and the public along, we will also besiege the Lok Bhawan. On a large scale, on November 1st, we will go to Delhi, hold a protest in Delhi as well, and our protest will continue until he is removed,” he said.

Rohith said the protesters were demanding the arrest and resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. “Our demand is to arrest Gyanesh Kumar, and to make him resign from his post,” he said.

Agitation Reaches National Capital

This comes as the opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday hit the streets of the national capital with their protest march towards the Election Commission, raising slogans demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped from entering the Election Commission office complex on Tuesday, following which INDIA bloc MPs staged a sit-in outside the EC office after marching from Parliament to Nirvachan Sadan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)