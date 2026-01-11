A Sufi delegation led by Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty met NSA Ajit Doval, emphasizing Sufism's role in promoting unity, peace, and nationalism. They discussed countering extremism with spiritual wisdom, love for the nation, and respect for humanity.

A delegation of prominent Sufi and other Muslim scholars from across the country, led by Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty Sahab, successor of the present spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah and Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC), called on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi. During the meeting, Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty Sahab presented NSA Doval with a bouquet and a shawl, and photographs were taken with members of the delegation. The interaction focused on the role of Sufi traditions in fostering unity, peace and a sense of nationalism in the country.

Sufism as a Force for Unity and Nationalism

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, Syed Naseruddin Chishty wrote, "A meaningful and constructive interaction was held with Ajit Doval Sahab, during which the delegation emphasised the timeless message of Sufism as a powerful force for unity, peace, and nationalism. The delegation of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, led by its Chairman Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty Sahab, the successor to the spiritual head of the Ajmer Dargah, comprised prominent Sajjadanashins of various Dargahs from across the country. The discussion highlighted how Sufi traditions have historically promoted harmony, compassion, and inclusive nationalism, strengthening India's pluralistic fabric and countering extremism through spiritual wisdom, love for the nation, and respect for humanity."

The delegation underscored the importance of Sufi teachings in promoting social harmony and countering divisive forces through dialogue, compassion and spiritual values rooted in India's civilisational ethos.

Meeting with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

On Saturday, Syed Naseruddin Chishty had also met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at his residence. Describing that interaction as productive, Chishty said the discussion centred on the contribution of Dargahs and Sufi institutions in nurturing peace and mutual respect in society.

In another post on X, he had stated, "Today, a fruitful meeting was held with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at his residence. We discussed the rich heritage of Sufi culture and traditions, and the vital role of Dargahs in promoting peace, communal harmony, and mutual understanding in society." (ANI)