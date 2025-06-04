New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Members of the all-party parliamentary delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, have expressed satisfaction over the success of their multi-nation diplomatic outreach after returning to India.



IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer said the delegation effectively projected India's unified stance against terrorism and exposed Pakistan's role in fostering it.





"I am happy to say that the assignment given to us was wonderfully completed and we are fully satisfied with it. Wherever we went, we exposed Pakistan and showcased India's unity against terrorism. Our delegation's leader Shrikant Shinde was very cordial, coordinated the entire thing, and performed well. We feel that we did our work marvelously. The purpose of the delegations was served," Basheer said.



Echoing similar sentiments, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity and hailed the solidarity expressed by various nations during the visit.



"We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving us this opportunity. We have fully achieved our delegation's purpose. You would not believe the solidarity that the UAE, an Islamic country, showed India. In two Parliaments (Sierra Leone and Liberia), a moment of silence was observed for the departed souls of the Pahalagam attack. In Liberia, our delegation got to address the parliamentarians in the Upper House, the Senate... We have been able to convey that Pakistan is a terrorist country. It is a breeding ground for terrorists, that dispatches terrorists to India and the rest of the World," Mishra said.

Delegation tour

The delegation's tour, which included visits to multiple countries, aimed at bolstering India's diplomatic engagement and counterterrorism narrative on the global stage.



As part of the visit, the delegation travelled to the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone, engaging in high-level meetings to strengthen bilateral relations and promote India's global outreach.



The delegation, led by Shinde, included BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.



During the visit, in a notable diplomatic milestone, Shrikant Shinde became the only Indian Member of Parliament to address the national parliaments of both Liberia and Sierra Leone. A statement from his office highlighted this historic outreach, calling it a step forward in deepening India's parliamentary and diplomatic ties with West Africa.



The Shinde-led delegation's visit strengthened bilateral ties between India and Liberia, with the Indian delegation receiving a warm welcome and ceremonial honours. The delegation also interacted with the Indian diaspora and visited the Gurudwara in Monrovia. (ANI)













