EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and António Luís Santos da Costa were chief guests at India’s 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026. Their presence underscored deepening India-EU relations amid pivotal free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.

India’s 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, saw a striking blend of diplomacy, cultural pageantry and economic signalling as European Union leaders took centre stage at the celebrations held along Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and António Luís Santos da Costa, President of the European Council, were invited as chief guests, highlighting deepening India-EU relations amid a pivotal phase in free trade negotiations.

Von der Leyen’s presence carried both ceremonial flair and policy significance. She drew attention with her maroon-and-gold brocade attire, a memorable departure from her usual power suits, symbolising respect for Indian culture and the spirit of the occasion. Arriving alongside Costa in a traditional horse-drawn buggy escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, her participation underscored the high diplomatic stakes of the day.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) during the celebrations, von der Leyen described her role as chief guest as the “honour of a lifetime” and emphasised that “a successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.” Her message underscored the broader strategic partnership between India and the EU, extending beyond ceremonial ties to geopolitical and economic cooperation.

Scroll to load tweet…

The diplomatic backdrop to the Republic Day visit is the long-awaited India-EU free trade agreement (FTA), which officials from both sides expect to conclude soon. New Delhi has been moving toward significant concessions, including a proposed cut in import tariffs on European-built cars to 40 per cent from as high as 110 per cent, a major opening for one of the world’s most protected automobile markets.

These tariff reductions could be a cornerstone of the emerging trade pact, potentially benefiting automakers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen while signalling progress after years of talks.

The Republic Day parade itself was a grand spectacle, featuring traditional military displays, cultural tableaux and flypasts alongside the theme of “150 Years of Vande Mataram.” The presence of top EU leaders added a diplomatic dimension, making the event not only a celebration of India’s constitutional legacy but also a platform for global economic engagement.

As India and the EU prepare to finalise the FTA, expectations are high for a pact that could reshape bilateral trade, enhance market access and align economic interests on a global scale — all underscored by the symbolism of shared celebration and partnership at Kartavya Path.