Rahul Gandhi told students in Indore that a student is curious and asks questions, while an 'andhbhakt' is a coward living in a delusional world. He made these remarks as MPPSC aspirants raised concerns over recruitment delays and vacancies in the state.

Rahul Gandhi Defines 'Student' vs 'Andhbhakt'

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that an “andhbhakt” never asks questions and lives in a “delusional world”, while asserting that a student is someone who remains curious and raises their voice against issues, during his interaction with students at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, where Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants raised concerns over delays in recruitment.

"The struggle is against the system. What is this system? The system has various layers. At the top level sit six individuals who run it..." Rahul Gandhi said, while making allegations against several individuals and institutions.

He further alleged that the system wanted students who did not question it, adding that a student was someone who remained curious and fearless. "The system feels threatened by students. Why? Because students ask questions. A student asks how Amit Shah’s son became the Chairman of the Cricket Association. A student asks how two individuals managed to capture the entire business landscape of India. A student asks why the judiciary and other institutions fail to do their jobs, or why the Election Commission isn't performing its duties," Rahul Gandhi added.

He added, "That is why the system does not want students; it wants 'Andhbhakts'. An andhbhakt is the antithesis of a student. While a student asks questions and remains curious, an andhbhakt lives in a delusional world of their own. While a student is fearless, an andhbhakt is a coward."

Rahul Gandhi further added that andhbhakts ignore paper leaks. "The 'andhbhakt' says development is not needed. Modi ji is an incarnation of Vishnu. But the andhbhakt never asks questions. An andhbhakt will never ask why the condition of our schools and colleges has become like this. Why has our infrastructure broken down? Why are our papers leaking? A student is the one who raises this voice," he said.

MPPSC Aspirants Highlight Recruitment Delays

During the interaction, students raised concerns related to transparency in examinations, recruitment delays and vacancies.

An MPSC aspirant told Rahul Gandhi that recruitment processes in Madhya Pradesh had remained affected for the past eight years, with 13 per cent of posts kept on hold across examinations, including prelims, mains and interviews. "Young people like me are left waiting. We are overage for eight years now. There are so many students across the state who are in a bad situation," the aspirant said.

The student alleged that vacancies were not being filled and many posts were being managed through contractual appointments. "Look, the system here is such that we protest and demand that they open up recruitments, but the results just get put on hold. A lot of posts never even get announced and are just filled on a contract basis," the student said.

Another student, Sapna Gurjar from Rajgarh district, raised concerns over pending appointments linked to reservation issues, claiming that around 10,000 posts had remained on hold for eight years and thousands of candidates were waiting for joining. (ANI)