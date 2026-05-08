Male cheetah KAP12, who strayed from Kuno National Park into Rajasthan, was successfully rescued from a human-dominated landscape. The big cat was safely tranquillised and released back into the wild at KNP in a coordinated operation.

In a swift cross-border coordination, male cheetah KAP12 was successfully rescued from a human-dominated landscape in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Friday and released back into the wild at Kuno National Park (KNP).

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According to an official release, KAP12, who was originally released into the wild on February 5, 2025, had recently strayed far from the protected boundaries of KNP, venturing into areas inhabited by local populations. To ensure the safety of both the big cat and the residents, wildlife officials initiated a special operation on May 8, 2026.

Cheetah Rescued from Human-Dominated Area

"On 8th May 2026, male Cheetah KAP12 was successfully rescued from the Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan Following the operation, the animal was safely transported to Kuno National Park and released back into the wild. KAP12 had originally been released into the wild on February 5, 2025, at Kuno. Over the past few days, the animal had moved into a human-dominated landscape. Considering both the safety of the cheetah and the local population, a decision was taken to carry out the rescue," the release read.

The cheetah was safely tranquillised, transported, and re-released into his natural habitat at Kuno.

Kuno management extended formal gratitude to the Rajasthan Forest Department for their vital logistical support.

Project Cheetah Achieves New Milestone

The successful retrieval of KAP12 comes amid a period of significant growth for 'Project Cheetah', the world's first intercontinental translocation project. Launched on September 17, 2022, the initiative seeks to restore the species to India after its extinction in 1952.

Cheetah Population Crosses 50

Earlier in March this year, India's ambitious cheetah reintroduction project achieved a significant milestone as the cheetah population crossed the half-century mark after Namibian cheetah Jwala gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.

With the birth of these five cubs, the number of Indian-born cheetah cubs that are thriving in the country has risen to 33 and the total number of cheetah population has reached 53. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had expressed pleasure over achieving this milestone for project Cheetah, calling it a proud moment for wildlife conservation. (ANI)