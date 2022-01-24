  • Facebook
    Stolen cryptocurrency worth over Rs 4.5 crore wired from Delhi to Palestinian militant outfit Hamas

    As per the reports, the wallets have already been seized by Israel’s National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing.

    Stolen cryptocurrency worth over Rs 4.5 crore wired from Delhi to Palestinian militant outfit Hamas
    Author
    Asianet Newsable English
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
    In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations wing has traced fraudulently transfer of Rs 30.85 lakh cryptocurrency -- the current value of which stands at about Rs 4.5 crore -- to three different foreign accounts, including one to Palestinian militant organisation Hamas. 

    In its five-month-long probe, the Delhi Police found that the cryptocurrency trail led to Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigade's wallets. As per the reports, the wallets have already been seized by Israel’s National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing.

    The cryptocurrencies worth Rs 30.85 lakh were stolen from a West Delhi businessman's wallet in 2019. He lodged a case at the Pashchim Vihar Police Station after he failed to access his wallets. After a local court order, the probe was transferred to the Cyber Crime Unit, Special Cell of Delhi Police.

    "The complaint was registered about the theft of his Bitcoins, Etherum and Bitcoin cash, worth Rs 30,85,845 at the time of the incident, from his cryptocurrency wallet," IFSO Deputy Commissioner of Police KPS Malhotra said. "The cryptocurrencies which have been transferred to the account belonged to Mohammad Naseer Ibrahim Abdulla," the Delhi Police official said.

    The other wallets in which the digital currencies were transferred have been found to be operated from Giza in Egypt and Ramallah in Palestine. The digital currencies were routed through various private wallets and finally landed to suspects' wallets, being used and operated in Gaza, Egypt and the military wings of Palestinian organization Hamas.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
    UP Election 2022: In a first since 2014, BJP fields first Muslim candidate from Suar constituency

    Assembly Election 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP’s ‘Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko’ campaign

    Republic Day 2022: Delhi police releases new guidelines ahead celebrations at Rajpath

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann slapped with EC notice for flouting COVID norms

    Uddhav Thackeray says Shiv Sena wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP

    iPhone 13 'pink screen' issue affects small number of users; Here's all you need to know

    UP Election 2022: In a first since 2014, BJP fields first Muslim candidate from Suar constituency

    Assembly Election 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP’s ‘Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko’ campaign

    Republic Day 2022: Delhi police releases new guidelines ahead celebrations at Rajpath

    Google Pixel 6A expected to launch in May 2022: Report

