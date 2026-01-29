New CCTV footage shows the final moments of the Learjet 45 crash near Baramati on January 28, 2026, killing Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others during a poor-visibility landing attempt.

Newly surfaced CCTV and highway camera videos have revealed the terrifying final moments of the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others near Baramati, in Pune district on January 28, 2026. The Learjet 45, chartered and registered VT-SSK, departed Mumbai around 8:10 am and was attempting to land at Baramati airport when it lost control and crashed in a fiery descent, according to multiple visual accounts.

The most recent footage shows the aircraft rolling sharply to the left close to the ground, an unusual movement that precedes its violent crash. The Learjet appears to tilt at a steep angle just moments before impact with terrain near the runway. Aviation experts note it is highly uncommon for a plane to behave this way during a standard landing approach, suggesting possible technical issues or an attempt by the pilots to manage an unusual situation as visibility conditions challenged them.

Another clip from a highway CCTV feed captures what appears to be the moment of impact: the jet suddenly plunges from the sky and erupts into a massive fireball, sending thick black smoke billowing into the air. Local residents and emergency crews rushed toward the scene but found the wreckage engulfed in intense flames shortly after the crash. Unsurvivable injuries were presumed for everyone aboard.

All five people on board were confirmed dead. They included Ajit Pawar (66), his Personal Security Officer Vidip Jadhav, pilot Capt. Sumit Kapoor, co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak, and flight attendant Pinky Mali. The aircraft was operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd.

Preliminary data from flight tracking suggests that the Learjet lost radar contact around 8:45 am, during what was reportedly a second landing attempt after the pilots struggled to spot the runway through poor visibility at the uncontrolled Baramati airfield. The airport reportedly lacks a formal air traffic control tower, relying instead on advisory communication, which may have contributed to the difficulty in handling the approach.

Authorities, including the DGCA and investigation teams, have begun examining evidence from the crash site and will analyse the plane’s black box recorders once they are retrieved. Officials have not yet issued a definitive cause for the tragedy, but adverse weather conditions and possible mechanical or control issues are under scrutiny.

The loss of Ajit Pawar, a prominent political figure, is drawing widespread attention across India and is expected to have political and administrative repercussions in Maharashtra.