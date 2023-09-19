Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stay connected: PM Modi joins WhatsApp channels for direct interaction

    WhatsApp's latest Channels feature is a great way to stay updated with your favorite content providers. If you've updated your messaging app and want to join a channel on WhatsApp, here's a step-by-step guide.

    Stay connected: PM Narendra Modi joins WhatsApp channels for direct interaction AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent entry into the WhatsApp community marks a significant development in his commitment to fostering direct interactions with citizens. In a recent post on his WhatsApp channel, PM Modi expressed his excitement about joining the platform and shared a photo from the new Parliament Building, reinforcing his commitment to staying connected with the people.

    This move is expected to enhance the accessibility and engagement between the Prime Minister and the citizens of India.

    Centre tables Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha on day 1 of new Parliament; check details

    Earlier on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a significant step towards enhancing direct communication with the public. CM Adityanath's team introduced a WhatsApp channel named "Chief Minister's Office, Uttar Pradesh," aimed at fostering seamless communication between the common citizens and the Chief Minister's Office.

    This initiative enables people to conveniently convey their thoughts and concerns to the CM's office, as highlighted in an official government statement released on Saturday.

    How to join a Channel on WhatsApp:

    WhatsApp's latest Channels feature is a great way to stay updated with your favorite content providers. If you've updated your messaging app and want to join a channel on WhatsApp, here's a step-by-step guide:

    1. Open WhatsApp and navigate to the Updates tab.

    2. At the bottom of the screen, you'll find the option to "Find Channels." Tap on it.

    3. A list of available channels will appear. You can either tap the plus icon next to a channel to follow it or use the search icon in the top right corner of your screen to manually search for the desired channel.

     

    'First and historic session': PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha in new Parliament building

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 4:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Several hospitalised after eating Shawarma in Tamil Nadu; 14-year-old dies anr

    Several hospitalised after eating shawarma in Tamil Nadu; 14-year-old dies

    Centre tables Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha on Day 1 of new Parliament AJR

    Centre tables Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha on day 1 of new Parliament; check details

    Womens Reservation Bill accessed: 'True empowerment will require greater participation of women in decision making

    Women's Reservation Bill accessed: 'True empowerment will require greater participation of women...'

    First and historic session': PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha in new Parliament building AJR

    'First and historic session': PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha in new Parliament building

    Onam Bumper 2023 Lottery Result: Do you know how much the first prize winner will take home? anr

    Onam Bumper 2023 Lottery Result: Do you know how much the first prize winner will take home?

    Recent Stories

    Kanyakumari: Where land meets sea in a spectacular union; History, Cuisines and more rkn eai

    Kanyakumari: Where land meets sea in a spectacular union; History, Cuisines and more

    Pluto to Ceres: 7 dwarf planets in the Solar System ATG EAI

    Pluto to Ceres: 7 dwarf planets in the Solar System

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Erik Ten Hag under the scanner after Manchester United's rocky start to the season osf

    Champions League 2023/24: Spotlight on Erik ten Hag's struggle as Bayern Munich clash loom

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ananya Panday, Tusshar Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs welcome Bappa home rkn

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty and more Bollywood celebs welcome Bappa home

    Canada to UK-7 best countries to migrate from India RBA EAI

    Canada to UK-7 best countries to migrate from India

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon