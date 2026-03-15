WB BJP leader Shishir Bajoria wrote to the EC, alleging CAPF misuse by Kolkata Police after BJP workers were attacked before PM Modi's rally. He questioned the absence of central forces during the clash and urged action for fair elections.

West Bengal BJP leader Shishir Bajoria on Sunday wrote to the Election Commission of India alleging misuse of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) by the Kolkata Police, while highlighting clashes between BJP and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the Girish Park area ahead of a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city on Saturday.

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BJP details attack, questions police role

According to the letter, the BJP claimed that several of its workers were injured and hospitalised after buses carrying party supporters to the rally at the Brigade Parade Ground were allegedly attacked with bricks in the Girish Park area of North Kolkata on March 14. "We draw your attention to the unfortunate incident that occurred on 14th March, in Girish Park area of North Kolkata. Large number of buses bringing BJP karyakarta to attend the rally of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji at Brigade Parade Ground were subjected to large-scale brick-batting and violence, resulting in several BJP leaders sustaining injuries, many of whom had to be hospitalised," the letter read.

The party alleged that despite a large deployment of CAPF in poll-bound West Bengal, the forces were absent from the spot during the incident. It further questioned the role of the Kolkata Police, claiming their presence at the site indicated prior intelligence about possible violence, yet the CAPF was not deployed to control the situation. "What was particularly concerning was that despite a big deployment of CAPF well before the polls, their complete absence at the spot during the disturbance, or in any part of the city of Kolkata. We would like to put on record that the presence of Kolkata Police at the spot of disturbance establishes the fact that they had an advance intelligence report of possible violence and yet kept the CAPF out," the letter read.

Party cites earlier warnings on CAPF deployment

In its communication, the BJP also referred to a previous meeting held on March 9 with the full bench of the Election Commission of India, where the party had alleged that CAPF personnel were being used for route marches in peaceful areas and highways instead of being stationed in sensitive regions to boost voter confidence.

The party said the recent incident reflected those concerns and raised questions about the effective deployment of forces to prevent violence and ensure a free and fair electoral environment. "You will kindly recollect the BJP delegation had submitted to the full bench on 9th March how CAPF is made to do route march in peaceful areas and highways, instead of being deployed in areas which need voter confidence building. Yesterday was a manifestation of the same. Given the seriousness of the incident and the injuries sustained by several of our karyakarta, it raises concerns among citizens regarding the effective deployment of CAPF for preventing violence, and ensuring a free and fair electoral environment," the letter read.

BJP urges EC to take 'strongest possible action'

The BJP urged the Election Commission to take strict action against those responsible for the alleged non-deployment of CAPF during the incident. It also called for proper deployment of central forces to ensure area domination, confidence building among voters, and timely intervention in law and order situations until the completion of the elections. "I request your good office to kindly take the strongest possible action against those who were responsible for this non-deployment of CAPF, resulting in this incident and ensure that in future deployment is carried out in a manner that truly serves its intended purpose of area domination, confidence building, and timely intervention wherever law and order situations arises from now till the elections are over," the letter read.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's rally, clashes broke out between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress in the Girish Park area of Kolkata, involving alleged stone-pelting, with both sides accusing each other of violence. (ANI)