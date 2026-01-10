TN CM MK Stalin welcomed the Union Government's decision on caste enumeration in the census. In a letter to PM Modi, he urged wide-ranging state consultations, calling it a sensitive exercise with implications for social justice and federalism.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the forthcoming national census, welcoming the Union Government's decision to include caste enumeration while urging wide-ranging consultations with States to ensure that the sensitive exercise is carried out carefully and in the spirit of cooperative federalism.

'Vindication for Evidence-Based Social Justice'

In his letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Stalin said the move to include caste details in the census has "far-reaching implications for social justice, equitable policy-making, and the federal structure of our nation."

He noted that Tamil Nadu has long called for a comprehensive caste-based census to generate reliable data to address historical inequalities and implement targeted welfare measures.

"At the outset, I welcome the inclusion of caste details in the census, as it aligns with the long-standing demand of the Government of Tamil Nadu for comprehensive, reliable data to address historical inequalities and ensure targeted welfare measures," Stalin wrote. He added that the decision "vindicates our consistent advocacy for evidence-based social justice."

The Chief Minister pointed out that Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront of the demand, with the State Legislative Assembly having passed resolutions urging the Union Government to conduct a caste-based census alongside the decadal population enumeration.

Call for Caution and Careful Implementation

However, Stalin cautioned that caste enumeration is an "exceedingly sensitive matter" that touches upon "deep-rooted social dynamics, regional variations in caste structures, and the potential for unintended societal tensions if not handled with utmost care."

"The framing of questions, categories, sub-categories, and the methodology for data collection must be precise, inclusive, and free from ambiguity to ensure accuracy and public trust," he said, warning that shortcomings in these aspects could lead to disputes, inaccuracies, or even exacerbate social divisions.

Consult States in Spirit of Cooperative Federalism

Emphasising the federal dimension of the exercise, the Chief Minister said that while the Census is a Union subject, its outcomes have a profound impact on State-level policies relating to education, employment reservations, and welfare schemes.

"Given that Census is a Union subject, but its outcomes profoundly impact State-level policies... it is imperative that the Union Government consults all States and Union Territories before finalising the guidelines and questionnaire," Stalin wrote. He also added that such consultations would help incorporate diverse perspectives, account for State-specific nuances, and foster cooperative federalism.

Two Specific Steps Urged

In his letter, Stalin urged the Prime Minister to take two specific steps. First, he called for the constitution of "a consultative mechanism involving Chief Ministers and representatives of States to discuss and refine the guidelines for caste enumeration." Second, he sought "due diligence in designing the framework, including pilot testing where necessary, to safeguard the sensitivity of the process and ensure the data's reliability for advancing social justice."

Expressing confidence in the Prime Minister's leadership, Stalin said he hoped this "historic opportunity" would be used to strengthen India's commitment to equality and inclusivity while upholding the principles of federalism.

(ANI)