TN CM MK Stalin hit out at the Centre for rejecting metro projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, alleging bias. Union Minister Manohar Lal refuted this, citing policy discrepancies and highlighting the major sanction for Chennai Metro.

After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hit out at the Centre for denying sanction for metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, highlighted discrepancies in the projects, targeting Stalin for "politicising" the issue. The Centre reportedly rejected proposals for Metro Rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, citing that both cities do not meet the required population threshold of 2 million, according to the 2011 census.

Centre Cites Policy, Chennai Metro Sanction

While Stalin claimed that the States ruled by Opposition parties are denied metro rail in tier II cities, hinting at a bias by the NDA government at the Centre. In an X post on Thursday, Manohar Lal flagged the lesser route length in Coimbatore as compared to Chennai Metro, adding that the projected average trip lengths and speed differentials between road traffic and the metro do not indicate a modal shift of traffic to a metro system. Manohar Lal also refuted Stalin's claim of the Centre stalling the Chennai Metro project, stating that they sanctioned Rs 63,246 crore for a route length of 119 km for Chennai Metro Phase-2. "It is unfortunate that Hon'ble Chief Minister Thiru. Stalin has chosen to politicise and create controversy over the application of The Metro Policy 2017, which is a procedure designed to ensure that costly infrastructure projects such as Metro Rail Systems generate maximum benefit for the public. Thiru. Stalin has ignored the magnanimous sanction of the Central Government on 3rd October 2024 to the Chennai Metro Phase-2 project at a cost of Rs 63,246 Cr for a route length of 119 km. This is the biggest ever sanctioned metro project," the Union Minister wrote on X.

'Discrepancies' in Proposals

Highlighting the "discrepancies," he wrote, "The Coimbatore & Madurai proposals contain the following discrepancies: For lesser route length in Coimbatore than in Chennai Metro system, higher traffic projections as compared to Chennai have been given. On the face of it, it appears erroneous. Projected average trip lengths and speed differentials between road traffic and the metro do not support the expectation of a modal shift of traffic to a metro system."

Alternative Solutions Suggested

The Union Minister suggested that the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) is "justifiable" in Coimbatore and Madurai. "As per the DPR of Coimbatore, there is inadequate right of way at 7 metro station locations. The Comprehensive Mobility Plan of Madurai (para 5.2.5) clearly stipulate that with current ridership, BRTS is justifiable. Coimbatore Municipal Population (CMC with 257 http://sq.km) area has a population of 15.85 lakhs (2011) in and the Local Planning Area (LPA with 1287 http://sq.km) has a population of 7.7 lakh (2011 census). Ridership projections are made for modal shifts within the Local Planning Area, which is five times bigger than the CMC area. This projected shift to the metro system needs justification," he wrote. "Further, GoTN has chosen not to use the benefit of GoI PM e-bus sewa, intended to provide 10,000 air-conditioned e-buses in different cities. Under this scheme, Central Financial Assistance is given for buses, creation of depot infrastructure and behind-the-meter facilities. Despite repeated persuasion, GoTN has not participated in this scheme so far," the X post read.

Stalin Alleges 'Bias', Vows to Fight

Earlier on Wednesday, MK Stalin had alleged the metro rail projects were denied over "flimsy grounds." In an X post, he said that Tamil Nadu will secure a metro for Coimbatore and Madurai despite hurdles posed by the BJP. Tamil Nadu CM wrote, "The Union BJP government has denied Metro Rail for 'Temple City' Madurai and for 'South India's Manchester', Coimbatore, on flimsy grounds. A government exists to serve people without bias. Yet the Union BJP treats Tamil Nadu's democratic choice as a reason to take revenge. Pushing such a political custom, in which BJP-ruled states get Metros for smaller Tier II cities while opposition-ruled States are deprived, is a disgraceful approach."

"Tamil Nadu, the land of self-respect, will never accept such a distortion of federal principles. They attempted to stall the Chennai Metro, and we overcame those malicious attempts and kept the project progressing. With the same determination, we will secure the Metro Rail that Madurai and Coimbatore need for their future growth. Tamil Nadu will fight! Tamil Nadu will win," he added.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore also alleged discrimination against Tamil Nadu, stating that the Central government is using the delay in the 2021 census as a tool to hinder development in the state. (ANI)