Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has appealed to PM Narendra Modi for a 'humane legal solution' for Sri Lankan Tamils. He urged the Centre to provide citizenship pathways and long-term visa relief for those who have resided in the state for decades.

In a post on X, Stalin appealed for a "humane legal solution" for the Sri Lankan Tamils living in Tamil Nadu, stating that many of them had arrived in India with the approval of the Government of India and should not be treated as illegal immigrants.

"Hon'ble @PMOIndia Thiru. @NarendraModi, please provide a humane legal solution for Sri Lankan Tamils living in Tamil Nadu for decades by enabling citizenship pathways, granting long-term visa relief, and removing administrative barriers that keep them in legal uncertainty," Stalin wrote.

He further claimed that 40 per cent of these Sri Lankan Tamils were "born on our soil" and asked for the Government of India's support in providing citizenship to them.

"Honourable Prime Minister, Sri Lankan Tamils living in Tamil Nadu came here with the support and approval of the Government of India. They have been living on Indian soil for over 30 years. Furthermore, 40% of them were born on our soil!" the CM wrote in the post.

"Therefore, they should not be considered illegal immigrants. The Government of India must come forward to provide legal solutions, including citizenship, for them," he added.

CM details specific requests to Centre

The CM further noted his requests to the Union Government in this regard. He asked for the rescission of earlier administrative instructions, the waiver of passport and visa requirements, the delegation of powers to district-level authorities, and formal clarification regarding registered Sri Lankan Tamil nationals sheltered in India up to 9 January 2015.

"I request the Union Government to consider: Rescinding earlier administrative instructions that bar consideration of citizenship applications from Sri Lankan Tamils, Issuing an executive clarification waiving passport and visa requirements, where appropriate, for the purpose of citizenship or long-term visa applications, based on verified identity documentation issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu, Delegating appropriate powers to designated district-level authorities for streamlined processing, Formally clarifying the legal status of registered Sri Lankan Tamil nationals sheltered in India up to 9 January 2015," the CM requested the Prime Minister.

Stalin rallies DMK workers for polls

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister MK Stalin reflected on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) victorious history and expressed hopes for the party's win in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Addressing the gathering at the party's booth agents' conference in Tirupathur, the Chief Minister urged DMK workers to work diligently for the upcoming elections. He asked them to inform the public about the government's schemes and policies and to "ensure at least 50 votes each" to secure victory in 200 constituencies.

"Since 2019, the DMK has been securing victory after victory. I urge party workers to work with determination to ensure success in the upcoming elections as well. If each functionary ensures at least 50 votes, the party can secure victory in 200 constituencies. Go door-to-door to convey the government's achievements, and discuss them even at tea shops," the CM said.

The CM further reaffirmed the state government's commitment to continuing welfare measures and development initiatives for the people of Tamil Nadu.

