Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched and inaugurated a series of development projects worth over Rs 1,700 crore in Kallakurichi district, while strongly criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asserting that Tamil Nadu has emerged as a model of inclusive growth under the Dravidian model of governance.

Addressing a public gathering in Veeracholapuram, Stalin laid the foundation stone for new projects worth Rs 386.48 crore, inaugurated completed works worth Rs 341.77 crore, and provided government welfare assistance worth Rs 1045.41 crore. Under various departments of the government, a total of Rs 1,773 crore and 68 lakhs were completed, new projects worth Rs 1,773 crore were laid, and welfare schemes were provided.

Stalin slams BJP's 'religious politics'

The Chief Minister said, "The BJP-ruled states are a different India, with poverty, religious violence, murders, and unemployment, and the India of the BJP is the only one." He added that "no matter how many slaves the BJP, which is doing religious politics, recruits and beats up, it cannot incite religious fanaticism among the people of Tamil Nadu, who live in unity."

Dravidian Model's Achievements Highlighted

Highlighting welfare initiatives, Stalin said over 3.18 lakh women in Kallakurichi are benefiting under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme, while nearly 46,000 students from 741 schools receive benefits under the breakfast scheme. He added that over 28,000 people have benefited under the Thayumaanavar scheme, 3,834 youths under the Naan Mudhalvan initiative, and 1,694 female students receive monthly financial assistance. He also said women in the district have availed free bus travel over 11 crore times.

The Chief Minister further pointed to industrial growth, stating that a Rs 2,302 crore industrial unit in Ulundurpet has created employment for around 20,000 people. He added that Tamil Nadu continues to attract foreign investment and has strengthened sectors such as education, public transport, sports, heritage conservation and nutrition for children.

He said that "special attention has been given to Kallakurichi in all the schemes implemented by the Dravidian model and made eight new announcements for the Kallakurichi district from the stage." He said that "it is only in Tamil Nadu that women work in high-end factories, students who study in hostels in government-run schools have been selected to study in top institutions like IIT and NIT. A colony factory has been started in Ulundurpet at a cost of Rs 2302 crore, which has provided employment opportunities to 20,000 people, and India has the best public transport system.

Stalin added that "foreign investment is also coming to Tamil Nadu, Keezhadi Research, Valluvar Kottam, and Victoria Hall have been renovated and opened, Nutritional food has been provided to children for their healthy growth, and reservations have been provided in local governments for the differently-abled." "Tamil Nadu has made progress to the point where it has created a peaceful living environment in Tamil Nadu where religious fanatics do not fear it, and that 20 lakh students will be provided with laptops with an AI subscription. Growth rate under the AIADMK regime has not even reached 5 per cent, and he is expressing it as a challenge, and that Tamil Nadu has been ruined under the ten-year AIADMK regime," Stalin further added.

Emphasis on Social Justice and Harmony

Stalin said the Dravidian model government has ensured social justice, women empowerment and opportunities for youth, while also improving infrastructure and welfare delivery. He asserted that Tamil Nadu has progressed despite what he described as repeated attempts by the Union government to hinder its growth.

"Tamil Nadu has risen by leaps and bounds under the Dravidian model regime. Now, despite the Union government's deceit, Tamil Nadu has grown beyond the speed breakers they put up, saying it should never grow. But there are some in Tamil Nadu who say that they will not see any of this, they will not speak the truth, they will not talk about the achievements of Tamil Nadu. In a developed India where the 2026 election verdict is in favour of the Dravidian model government, there is another India in the states where the BJP can rule, poverty, religious fanaticism, mob killings, attempts to ruin education, unemployment, this is the India with the BJP," he alleged.

Referring to social harmony, Stalin said people of different faiths in Tamil Nadu celebrate festivals together, reflecting the state's tradition of unity. He added that such harmony would not be disturbed by divisive politics and reiterated that the people would reject such attempts through their votes.

"Even on Christmas Day, the BJP government has created an environment where differently-abled people can attack children. They think that this model should be brought to Tamil Nadu. Muruga devotees wave the flag of Thiruparankundram Dargah. The Muslim brothers offer rose milk in front of the school gate to those who come to the Madurai Chithirai festival. On the first day of Thai, they make Pongal in the church. When Christmas comes, Hindu friends ask where the cake and biryani are. This unity is what the BJP government, which is doing religious politics, is looking at. No matter how many slaves they add and play, they cannot incite religious fanaticism among the people of Tamil Nadu, who live in unity," Stalin said.

Looking Ahead to 'Dravidian Model 2.0'

The Chief Minister also said the next phase of Tamil Nadu's development would unfold in 2026, adding that the state would continue to move forward under the Dravidian model of governance. "As long as Stalin is there, there will be no place for religious fanaticism here. The people of Tamil Nadu will drive them away with their votes. No matter what drama they play in Tamil Nadu, their tricks will not work. One thing is for sure: Dravidian Model 2.0. Many more people have died. The names of famous journalists who have been in the same place for 50 years are missing from the voters' list. That is why we have said that the SIR work should not be done in a hurry. He said that the Dravidian model government will be on the side of the people to protect everyone's voting rights and that the next phase of Tamil Nadu's development will be in 2026," Stalin further said. (ANI)