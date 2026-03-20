TN CM MK Stalin slams LoP Edappadi K Palaniswami's Delhi visit to meet Amit Shah, accusing the opposition of letting 'Delhi' make decisions for the state. Stalin questions the motive, contrasting it with protecting state rights and development.

Stalin Slams Opposition's Delhi Visit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Working President MK Stalin hit out at the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami over his visit to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah for alliance discussions, stating that the opposition's actions reflect decisions being taken outside the state ahead of the Assembly elections. In a letter addressed to party workers, Stalin questioned the purpose of the visit and linked it to the broader political narrative in the state.

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"The opposition's actions show that decisions are being made in Delhi. Are they there to secure funds for Tamil Nadu? To ensure stalled projects are completed? To protect state rights? No. Their focus is elsewhere. People understand this clearly... The people of Tamil Nadu will never allow domination from Delhi or those who act as its proxies. They know who stands for the state's rights and development," he said.

DMK Prepares for 2026 Assembly Elections

Stalin called on party workers to intensify preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections, asserting that the DMK and its alliance are positioned for victory. He said the election is a continuation of governance under what he described as the "Dravidian Model 2.0" and urged cadres to work without compromise.

Candidate Selection and Party Feedback

Detailing ongoing preparations, Stalin said he has been conducting candidate interviews at Anna Arivalayam since March 17, along with senior party leaders. He noted that interactions were held with applicants from multiple districts, including southern and western regions, covering several constituencies over extended sessions.

He said feedback from workers highlighted welfare measures implemented by the government, including schemes related to education, healthcare, transport, and employment.

'Tamil Nadu 2030' Vision and Manifesto

Stalin also referred to the state's development roadmap under the "Tamil Nadu 2030" vision, which includes housing, education, employment generation, and infrastructure initiatives. He said the party's election manifesto will be released soon and will reflect these priorities.

AIADMK's Alliance Discussions

His remarks come after Edappadi K Palaniswami's visit to Delhi, where the AIADMK leader said discussions on seat-sharing within the National Democratic Alliance are progressing and that details will be announced soon. He also ruled out any alliance with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Election Schedule

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.