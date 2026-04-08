TN CM MK Stalin slammed the Centre and PM Modi, questioning the secrecy around the special Parliament session and the delimitation process. He warned against a 'move towards dictatorship' and undermining the rights of southern states.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Wednesday launched a renewed attack on the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the lack of transparency surrounding the upcoming special session of Parliament, which will possibly see the passing of the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. The Chief Minister questioned the timing of the session while four states are going to polls, while also saying that the entire delimitation exercise has been "kept in secrecy."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Stalin Questions Secrecy and Urgency

In a post on X, Stalin raised concerns about the proposed delimitation process, asking why the Union government has not clearly outlined its plans. He urged the Prime Minister to address the concerns of people in southern states and ensure transparency. "Delimitation Danger: Is India Sliding Towards Dictatorship? Don't Turn a Gentle Breeze in the South into a Storm! The Hon'ble Prime Minister must respond to the legitimate questions raised by the people of the South! Why has the Union BJP Government kept the entire delimitation process under wraps in secrecy, without transparently announcing how it intends to conduct it?," said Stalin.

Referring to the 2001 decision by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to defer delimitation for 25 years, Stalin asked why a similar approach cannot be considered now. He also questioned the urgency of convening a special parliamentary session during ongoing elections in five states, and why opposition leaders' requests to hold it after April 29 were ignored. "Just as former Prime Minister Vajpayee deferred delimitation for the next 25 years in 2001, what is Prime Minister Modi's response to the just demand put forward by the southern states that he should do the same? What is the urgent necessity to convene a special session of Parliament right in the middle of elections in five states? What is the hidden mystery in ignoring the fair opinion of opposition leaders that "the special session of Parliament should be convened only after April 29?" said CM Stalin.

'Move Towards Dictatorship'

Stalin further criticised the Centre for attempting to push significant constitutional changes without consulting all parties, calling it undemocratic. He warned that such actions could undermine the rights of southern states and concentrate power in the North. Emphasising that the future of people in the South is at stake, Stalin asserted that the DMK would strongly oppose any decisions made without proper consultation and consent. He reiterated the demand for a fair and transparent delimitation process. "What else is the attempt to carry out highly important constitutional amendments without convening an all-party meeting for consultation, if not a move towards dictatorship? It doesn't answer the questions asked by opposition parties and the media. Will it at least answer the questions of the people? The DMK will not stand idly by watching the Union BJP Government's actions that undermine the rights of southern states and shower power on the North. This is the future of the people living here! We will not agree to any decision taken in this regard without our consent, without even talking to us--no matter what it costs us! We are demanding Fair Delimitation!," said CM Stalin.

Background: Women's Reservation and Delimitation

On March 24, Stalin had raised concerns over reports suggesting that women's representation in Parliament and State Assemblies may be implemented based on the 2011 Census. In an 'X' post, Stalin said such a move would be contrary to the provisions of the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, 2023, which envisages the implementation of women's reservation only after fresh delimitation based on the Census to be conducted after 2026.

The Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session from April 16, with focus on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill.

Details of the Proposed Changes

The Government has planned two major amendments. 2023's Nari Shakti Vandan Act tied women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the plan is to proceed with the 2011 census data. The 2011 census is to be the basis for delimitation and seat redistribution. Lok Sabha seats may increase from 543 to 816 post-amendment. A bill will be introduced in Parliament to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. A separate Delimitation Bill will be introduced. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation. The new Lok Sabha is likely to have more than 800 seats. Keeping up with the status quo, there is no provision for OBC reservation, and SC/ST reservation will continue. However, states won't have a role; the bill passed by Parliament will apply to them. Currently, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats. With a proposed 50% increase, the number of seats will rise to 816, with 273 (about a third) reserved for women. The government's key point is that they won't wait for a new census to give women, comprising half the country's population, fair representation in Parliament. Instead, delimitation will be done using the 2011 census data. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)