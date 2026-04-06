Ahead of Tamil Nadu polls, CM MK Stalin criticised the BJP-led Centre over its three-language policy, federal funding, and the FCRA Bill, which he said attacks minority rights. He dared visiting BJP leaders to defend these policies in the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Monday strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government over multiple issues, including minority rights, federal funding allocations, and the newly proposed three-language policy, asserting that the measures undermine the interests of the state and its people.

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Stalin Challenges BJP Ahead of Polls

The remarks come ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes set for May 4.

In a post shared on X, Stalin questioned BJP ministers and Chief Ministers visiting Tamil Nadu, demanding accountability on issues affecting the state and its people.

"Will the Union BJP ministers and BJP Chief Ministers who come to Tamil Nadu answer these questions?" Stalin wrote. "Are you ready to campaign in Tamil Nadu, saying, 'We will implement the three-language policy'? How much funding is allocated to Tamil Nadu? How much is given to the 'favorite' states ruled by BJP? Are you ready to announce it transparently?" Stalin wrote.

The Chief Minister also condemned the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill, 2026, which he said disproportionately targets minority communities, especially Christian institutions. "Will you fully withdraw the FCRA amendment that attacks Christian NGOs, or will you pass it next week?" he asked.

Stalin also questioned the role of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, asking, "Can Palaniswami get answers to all these questions from his Delhi owners? When will you stop spewing undignified slander and start talking about the people's right to life issues? No matter how many people invade from Delhi to divide Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu will not bow down!"

தமிழ்நாட்டுக்கு வரும் ஒன்றிய பா.ஜ.க. அமைச்சர்களும் & பா.ஜ.க. முதலமைச்சர்களும் இந்தக் கேள்விகளுக்கு பதில் சொல்வார்களா? ❓ தமிழ்மண்ணில் நின்று, "மும்மொழிக் கொள்கையை அமல்படுத்துவோம்" என்று சொல்லி பரப்புரை செய்யத் தயாரா? ❓ நிதி ஒதுக்கீட்டில் தமிழ்நாட்டுக்குத் தருவது எவ்வளவு?… pic.twitter.com/XIURF26yD4 — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) April 6, 2026

Stalin, contesting the upcoming Assembly elections from Kolathur, reiterated that the DMK will oppose any move that infringes on Tamil Nadu's linguistic and cultural autonomy.

DMK Rally in Nagercoil

Earlier, addressing a rally in Nagercoil, Stalin had criticised the FCRA amendments and the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) proposed three-language policy as attacks on minority rights and linguistic diversity.

Criticism of FCRA Amendments

Addressing a rally in Nagercoil, Stalin said, "Minority communities are being targeted today. Due to amendments to the FCRA law, Christians are deeply angered. Thousands of Christian colleges and schools across India could be affected. Prime Minister Modi is attending Christian events merely as an eyewash. This is seen as an attack on religious freedom."

He accused the Centre of trying to choke foreign funding for minority institutions after attempts to take over Waqf properties and urged the PMO to withdraw the "unjust" Bill. Stalin warned that the government plans to push it through a special Parliament session despite opposition protests.

Opposition to Three-Language Policy

On the three-language policy, Stalin said, "As long as the DMK is in power, we will not allow the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu."

He criticised it as a "calculated attempt at linguistic imposition" that prioritises Hindi over regional languages, undermining federalism and overburdening students and teachers.

CBSE is set to introduce a phased three-language policy from the 2026-27 academic year, beginning with Class 6. The policy requires students to learn an additional language, with at least two of the three being Indian languages. (ANI)