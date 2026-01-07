CM MK Stalin slammed the BJP and AIADMK, accusing EPS of helping BJP rise in TN. He listed grievances like NEET. Union Minister Amit Shah countered, expressing confidence that an NDA government will be formed in Tamil Nadu by 2026, leading the alliance.

Stalin Accuses AIADMK of Aiding BJP's Rise in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the AIADMK, accusing them of consistently undermining the state's rights and interests. Addressing a public gathering in Dindigul, Stalin alleged that Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) was working solely to pave the way for a BJP government in the state.

Stalin listed a series of grievances against the Centre, including the "forcible imposition" of NEET, the refusal to release education funds for Tamil Nadu, the thrust of the National Education Policy, and attempts to weaken the state's democratic strength through constituency delimitation. "Forcibly imposing NEET, refusing to release education funds meant for Tamil Nadu, thrusting the National Education Policy, weakening Tamil Nadu's democratic strength in the name of constituency delimitation, and belittling Tamils in northern states, the Opposition Leader Palaniswami is striving only to bring a BJP government to power," he claimed.

Referring to the period following the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Stalin claimed that a "proxy BJP government" functioned in Tamil Nadu, adding that only in the last five years has the state begun to recover and stand tall again.

He criticised them for openly aligning with the BJP and questioned what the NDA had done for Tamil Nadu during its 11 years in power at the Centre. "Now they are openly declaring that they want a BJP government. The people of Tamil Nadu are not ready to trust you, who, during the 11 years of NDA rule at the Centre, have not done even the slightest thing for Tamil Nadu," he criticised.

Citing the electoral defeats in the 2019, 2021 and 2024 elections, Stalin said the people of Tamil Nadu had repeatedly rejected their politics. "When you do not change your stepmotherly attitude toward Tamil Nadu, how do you expect Tamils alone to change their decision?" he asked.

DMK Confident of Retaining Power

Expressing confidence in his government, Stalin declared that the people were firmly on the DMK's side. He asserted that the party would return to power and continue its agenda of good governance. "The people are always on our side! We will come back again! We will continue good governance! We will take Tamil Nadu toward unprecedented growth number one in everything, progress in every sector. Under Dravidian Model 2.0, we will achieve even greater milestones," the Chief Minister said.

Amit Shah Predicts NDA Government in Tamil Nadu by 2026

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that a shift in the state's political regime is underway ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that the NDA would win against the DMK and Congress.

Addressing a massive gathering at the closing ceremony of state BJP President Nainar Nagenthran's marathon yatra, Shah declared, "In April 2026, an NDA government will be formed in Tamil Nadu."

Highlighting previous electoral wins in recent years, he said, "2024 and 2025 were years of victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party; now, 2026 will be the year we bring that mandate to Tamil Nadu and Bengal.

BJP to Lead 'Strong Alliance' with AIADMK

The Home Minister urged citizens of Tamil Nadu to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India. Shah's speech formally confirmed the BJP's alliance strategy to oppose the ruling DMK.

He announced that the BJP is prepared to lead a "strong alliance" with the AIADMK and other regional partners. "The alliance of BJP with AIADMK and others will have its final fight against Congress and DMK," Shah said. (ANI)