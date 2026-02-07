CM MK Stalin set a target for the DMK to win 200 constituencies in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, framing it as a battle between the state and the NDA. He urged cadres to defend state autonomy and accused the Centre of centralising power.

Setting an aggressive political and ideological pitch ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chief Minister MK Stalin urged DMK cadres to work relentlessly to secure victory in 200 constituencies, while strongly defending state autonomy and federalism.

Addressing the DMK Youth Wing Southern Zone Office-Bearers Conference on Saturday, Stalin said the coming polls would be a decisive battle between Tamil Nadu and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Recalling the party's clean sweep in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Stalin said the DMK had delivered on its promise of winning all 40 parliamentary seats and was now ready to set a new benchmark. "Our target is to win 200 constituencies. Even if a family has not voted for us so far, you must campaign until the very last minute," he told party workers, calling for sustained grassroots outreach.

Stalin Defends State Autonomy, Slams Centre

Stalin said state autonomy remains the DMK's core principle. "India is a Union of States and federalism must be respected. In the early days after Independence, states had very little power. Through struggles, we brought certain powers back--not just for Tamil Nadu, but for other states as well," he said.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of centralising authority, Stalin alleged that the Centre was working to weaken state parties. "They cannot touch Tamil Nadu. In the upcoming elections, we must give them the same in return," he said, asserting that the NDA should be reduced to zero in the Assembly elections as well.

List of Unmet Demands

Listing unmet demands, Stalin said Tamil Nadu had sought education funds, disaster relief, 50 per cent tax revenue share, exemption from NEET, construction of the Madurai AIIMS, and assurances on delimitation, but received "absolutely zero" from the Centre. "Whenever the Budget is presented, we never get anything," he added.

Opportunities for Youth in DMK

Praising youth leadership, Stalin said many who once worked with him in the Youth Wing are now Cabinet ministers. "If you work sincerely, opportunities will come looking for you," he said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Attacks AIADMK-BJP Alliance

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin echoed the sentiment, attacking the AIADMK-BJP alliance and calling it a "musical chairs" arrangement formed for power, not public welfare. Tamil Nadu, he said, would deliver a historic defeat to the NDA in the coming elections.