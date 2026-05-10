Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to become Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won 108 seats in the 2026 assembly elections, falling short of the 118-seat majority.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to script political history as he takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after days of intense negotiations, alliance-building and dramatic uncertainty over government formation in the state.

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The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief emerged as the single largest leader after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with his party winning 108 seats in the 234-member House. However, the party initially fell short of the crucial majority mark of 118, triggering hectic political activity across Chennai.

After nearly five days of negotiations and multiple meetings with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Vijay finally secured the support needed to form the government. According to reports, the TVK received backing from Congress MLAs, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI, CPI(M), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), taking the alliance tally to 120 legislators.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium at 10 am, marking the first time in nearly six decades that Tamil Nadu will have a government led by neither the DMK nor the AIADMK.

Also Read: Vijay to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, breaks three-decade duopoly

DMK takes credit

Amid the celebrations surrounding Vijay’s rise, the DMK attempted to claim indirect credit for helping the actor-politician secure a majority. DMK spokesperson A Saravanan reportedly said, “MK Stalin persuaded allies,” suggesting that the outgoing Chief Minister played a behind-the-scenes role in ensuring stability in the state.

The VCK, one of the key parties backing Vijay, clarified that its support was aimed at avoiding political instability and preventing the possibility of President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu. VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan stressed that the support should not be interpreted as an ideological endorsement of TVK and confirmed that the party would continue to remain within the DMK-led alliance.

Reports also indicate that Vijay’s first cabinet will include a compact team of nine ministers, with the new administration attempting to balance youth, experience, caste representation and technocratic expertise.

Vijay’s transition from one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister marks a major political shift in the state’s history. His rise has broken the decades-long dominance of the DMK-AIADMK political axis and opened a new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics.

Also Read: DMK to wait and watch as TVK's Vijay set to take oath as TN CM today