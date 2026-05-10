TVK chief Vijay is set to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan adopted a 'wait and see' approach, stating it remains to be seen how Vijay fulfils his promises and runs the new government.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Sunday said it remains to be seen how the new government functions and fulfils its promises under TVK chief Vijay. Speaking to ANI, Elangovan referred to the delay in government formation and said Vijay had managed to secure majority support after a week of political developments. "Earlier, it was said he would take the oath in the evening, but now it's in the morning. After a week, he managed to secure a majority and is taking the oath. How he runs the government and fulfils promises remains to be seen. We'll see how he runs the state," Elangovan said.

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Vijay Forms New Government in Tamil Nadu

TVK chief Vijay is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today, which is scheduled for 10 AM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where security has been heightened ahead of the event.

Vijay will assume office after TVK secured 118 seats, the minimum required for a majority in the Assembly.

The party received support from the Congress, which won 5 seats, along with the Communist Party of India (2), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (2), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2), and the Indian Union Muslim League (2).

Following the coalition support, the Governor of Tamil Nadu invited Vijay to form the government.

The oath-taking will mark TVK's first government in the state, with Vijay taking charge as Chief Minister.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony at Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday appointed TVK leader C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of the State and asked him to prove his majority in the Assembly before May 13.

After he takes the oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.