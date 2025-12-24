On Periyar's 52nd death anniversary, TN CM MK Stalin paid tribute, describing him as a towering figure of self-respect and rationalism. He vowed that Tamils, guided by Periyar's ideals, would never submit to dominance or bow their heads.

Tributes Pour in for Periyar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday paid tribute to social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy, on the occasion of his 52nd death anniversary, describing him as a towering figure who instilled self-respect, rational thought and equality among the people.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Stalin said that Periyar straightened "bent backs" and empowered people to stand tall with dignity, dedicating himself entirely to the soil of Tamil Nadu. He asserted that Tamils would never bow their heads or submit to domination, as Periyar's ideals of rationalism, humanism and social equality continue to guide society.

"Bent backs straightened, standing tall to protect dignity, offering himself to this soil--glory and salutations to Father Periyar! Tamils shall not bow their heads--nor submit to dominance--with rational thought, loving fellow humans and upholding equality, for it is the pride of the race that is greatest; this is the gratitude we offer for his tireless labor! The enemy horde, unable to steal or even digest the great sun called Periyar, stumbles in vain; if #TamilNaduStandsAsOne with a sense of unity to shatter their deceitful schemes, victory shall forever be ours! #Periyar," he wrote on X.

DMK MP K Kanmimozhi said, "Today marks the remembrance day of Father Periyar, who sowed the seeds for the liberation that this society had yearned for over a thousand ages. For many more generations to come, let us honor his memory as the one who stood determining the direction of the Tamil society's path and guiding us through his principles. Let us continue his uncompromising struggle."

Legacy of the Self-Respect Movement

E.V. Ramasamy (Periyar) launched the Self-Respect Movement in 1925 to challenge Brahminical hegemony and uplift non-Brahmin communities in Tamil Nadu. By advocating for rationalism, gender equality, and anti-caste reforms through its journal Kudi Arasu, the movement fostered a new sense of Dravidian identity and directly paved the way for the rise of the Dravidian Movement.

The Pivotal Year of 1925

The year 1925 is pivotal in the history of the Self-Respect Movement for two reasons: the May launch of the Tamil weekly Kudi Arasu (The Republic) and Periyar's November departure from the Indian National Congress (INC). Although his exit from the Congress is commonly seen as the movement's formal beginning, Kudi Arasu had already introduced a new dynamic into the Madras Presidency months earlier.

The publication demonstrated a strong zeal for social reform that extended beyond advocating for the political gains of communal representation. After leaving the Congress, Periyar used the paper to adopt an unrestrained approach in criticising both the INC and Brahminism--a term he used for the horrors of Hindu caste orthodoxy. (ANI)