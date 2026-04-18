Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin praised the INDIA bloc's unity against the Centre's Delimitation Bill. He thanked Rahul Gandhi for voicing concerns and accused the BJP of trying to divide the country. He called for the opposition to remain united.

Stalin Thanks INDIA Bloc for Opposing Delimitation Bill

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday lauded the unity of opposition under INDIA bloc, thanking several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Mamata Banerjee, for coming together against the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Stalin especially thanked the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for voicing concerns in Parliament against the Delimitation bill that the BJP tried to rush through without consultation or consensus. A big thanks to the leaders of #INDIA! I thank my brother, Hon’ble LOP Thiru. @RahulGandhi, for voicing our concerns against the #Delimitation bill that the BJP tried to rush through without consultation or consensus. I thank respected Madam Tmt. Sonia Gandhi, Thiru. @Kharge,… pic.twitter.com/YtORHS2KlC — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) April 17, 2026

'BJP Tried to Divide Us'

Stalin also alleged that the proposed delimitation exercise was being used as a political tool to divide the country along North-South lines.

"They tried to divide us as North and South, to weaken and defeat us, and to redraw India's political map for their own gain. But #INDIA stood together and defeated their design. This is only the beginning. The blows the BJP will face in the coming days must be far more decisive. For that, we must continue to stand united as one Opposition. The blows the BJP will face in the coming days must be far more decisive. For that, we must continue to stand united as one Opposition," he further said in a post.

Stalin also expressed gratitude to senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI leader D. Raja, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, among others.

Women's Reservation Bill Defeated in Lok Sabha

The Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with the opposition parties voting against it.

A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting.

In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division."The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," he said. (ANI)