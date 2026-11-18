A family performing a religious ritual was caught in a terrifying bee attack when a swarm suddenly descended on them during a havan.

A family performing a religious ritual was caught in a terrifying bee attack when a swarm suddenly descended on them during a havan. While panic-stricken members scrambled to escape the stinging insects, one woman remained seated in front of the sacred fire, continuing her prayers. A CCTV video capturing the moment has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers stunned.

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The footage shows the family sitting on a mat in an open courtyard, performing a havan. The ritual appears to be proceeding peacefully until thick smoke rising from the havan kund seemingly disturbs a nearby beehive, triggering a sudden swarm attack on those gathered.

The bees quickly surround the family, sending everyone into a frenzy. Several people are seen desperately trying to protect themselves from the stings. One woman covers her head and body with the loose end of her saree before rushing away, while a man lies down on the ground in an attempt to escape the swarm.

Even the priest conducting the havan gets up and runs for safety.

Woman Refuses To Leave Havan Amid Bee Attack

Amid the chaos, one woman, seated directly in front of the havan kund, remains still as the bees swarm around her and others flee.

The woman seemingly continues praying and chanting mantras, seemingly undeterred by the commotion unfolding around her.