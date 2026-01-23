The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) and Indian Army's Lt Col Seeta Ashok Shelke have been selected for the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2026 for their exemplary work in disaster management.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) in the institutional category and Lieutenant Colonel Seeta Ashok Shelke of the Indian Army in the individual category have been selected for the prestigious Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2026 for their outstanding contribution to disaster management.

Individual Category: Lt Col Seeta Ashok Shelke

Shelke is awarded the honour for leading large-scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Kerala's Wayanad district during the 2024 floods and landslides. She coordinated with civil authorities and local leaders to ensure rapid evacuation, relief distribution, and restoration of essential services.

The Lieutenant Colonel directed multiple high-risk rescue missions under adverse weather conditions, saving hundreds of civilians. She supervised the swift construction of a 190-foot Bailey Bridge at Chooralmala, restoring vital connectivity to remote villages, and implemented innovative engineering solutions such as using a Komatsu PC210 excavator as a counterweight and building an improvised footbridge within four hours at night.

By mobilizing 150 tons of equipment, Shelke led operations that benefited thousands through timely relief and recovery efforts. She also trained over 2,300 personnel in disaster response and humanitarian operations.

She brings disaster risk reduction (DRR) into action through her engineering service. Using Corps of Engineers skills, she enabled quick construction of bridges, access routes, and shelters in remote disaster-hit areas, supporting relief and recovery. Her work reflects practical leadership and the growing role of women in operational DRR.

Institutional Category: Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA)

However, SSDMA, which was established in 2005, is honoured with the award for significantly strengthening disaster preparedness and response in Sikkim by deploying 1,185 trained Aapda Mitras as Disaster Management officials in three tiers - Disaster Management Assistants at village level, Disaster Management Supervisors at block headquarters, and Disaster Management Coordinators at district headquarters. Disaster Management Assistants are posted in all Gram Panchayats.

It has led to participatory planning, capacity-building initiatives, and Panchayat-level committees which have enhanced resilience to disasters and climate risks across all six districts. During critical events such as the 2016 Mantam landslide and the 2023 Teesta floods, SSDMA's real-time coordination and trained first responders enabled the rescue of 2,563 people and reduced loss of life and damage.

The SSDMA has institutionalized a proactive, community-centred disaster risk reduction approach through Aapda Mitra, with a strong focus on early warning, preparedness, and local capacity building. Creating a sustainable, scalable, and replicable model of community-centered disaster resilience, particularly relevant for other Himalayan and North Eastern states.

About the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar

Instituted by the Central government, the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar is an annual award that recognises exemplary and selfless service by individuals and institutions in the field of disaster management. The award is announced every year on January 23, marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The award recognize and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organizations in India in the field of disaster management.

Under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the country has significantly improved its disaster management practices, preparedness, mitigation and response mechanisms resulting in significant reduction in mortalities during natural disasters. For the award of year 2026, nominations were solicited from May 1, 2025 onwards. In response, 271 nominations were received from institutions and individuals. (ANI)