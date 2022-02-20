  • Facebook
    SSC CHSL 2021: Important notice issued for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam

    SSC CHSL 2021 examination: Check out the important notice regarding the SSC CHSL exam 2021 here.

    SSC CHSL 2021: Important notice issued for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Feb 20, 2022, 2:57 PM IST
    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released an important notification for candidates applying for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination-2021. As per the official notice, the SSC CHSL Exam 2021 application process will end on March 7, and candidates are advised to apply before the last date.

    “It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination-2021, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e., 07.03.2022 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days,” read the official notice.

    Additionally, the last date and time for making an online fee payment is March 8. Applicants can also pay through Challan and the deadline for generation of offline Challan is March 9, whereas payment through Challan can be made only till March 10.

    SSC CHSL 2021: Important notice issued for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam

    Meanwhile, the candidates can visit the official website of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/ and apply as soon as possible. Candidates are requested to read all important instructions and check their eligibility before applying.

    The examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II), and Skill Test/ Typing Test (Tier-III).

    The Tier-1 exam will be of 60 minutes and will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. Examination dates for Tier-2 have not yet been released by the Commission and shall be notified soon.

    SSC will hold a competitive examination for recruitment for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2022, 2:57 PM IST
