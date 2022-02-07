  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Combat work anxiety like a pro

    Work anxiety can have a huge impact on one and their career. People who feel anxious at their workplace might even make career decisions based on it. Counselling psychologist Nivedita RS Panwar suggests ways to tackle anxiety at work.

    Combat work anxiety like a pro drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Indore, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Image: Getty Images

    Work anxiety can drastically affect our quality of life by leaving us worried and anxious most of the time. Anxiety can affect performance at work, quality, relationships with colleagues and supervisors, and also with family members.

    Indore-based counselling psychologist Nivedita RS Panwar highlights the problem related to work anxiety, its triggers and also ways to tackle it. While speaking with this reporter, Panwar said, “Conflict at a workplace evokes many different reactions. Lack of effective communication at the job can cause quite a bit of anxiety.”

    She said that the level of stress at work can feel more contagious when a lot of people in the office appear to be affected by anxiety. “People begin to avoid more work; the quality of work goes down and co-workers begin to gossip rather than work together to solve problems. People stop talking to one another and avoid any type of gatherings. The biggest cause of work-related stress is attributed to work deadlines and dealing with difficult people,” she added.

    “In a state of anxiety our brain is affected by the stress hormone 'Cortisol' which can lead to a decreased ability to regulate continuous negative emotions, excessive negative thinking and difficulty in relaxing,” said Panwar.

    ALSO READ: Has sudden weight gain been bothering your mental health? Follow these suggestions for positive results
     
    Look out for these symptoms to know if your work is making you anxious:
    •   Avoiding friends and family
    •   Constantly worrying and crying
    •   Feeling irritable, tired, and tensed
    •   Having trouble sleeping
    •   Difficulty in remembering things or lack of concentration or difficulty in remembering things
    •   Losing interest in work
     
    Ask these questions to yourself:
    •        Do you hide from your boss?
    •        Do you gossip with your co-workers?
    •        Do you wait to speak up until you are full of anger or bursting into tears?

    ALSO READ: World Cancer Day 2022: Can walnuts protect you from cancer? Here’s what experts say
     
    Follow these strategies that will help you overcome anxiety:
     
    1.     Make sure to take out time for yourself.
    2.     Find things that make you laugh and feel happy.
    3.     Take lunch breaks and share a meal with others outside of your work.
    4.     Focus on life outside work such as family, friends and hobbies.
    5.     Try to reflect on good things in your job and life.
    6.     Practice mindfulness exercises and yoga.
    7.     Break your task into small tasks and finish them one by one.
    8.     Set honest deadlines.
    9.     Ask a trusted co-worker for help if needed.
    10.                 Practice time management.
    11.                 Plan and prepare in advance.
    12.                 Be more realistic and face the challenges.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Has sudden weight gain been bothering your mental health? Follow these suggestions for positive results drb

    Has sudden weight gain been bothering your mental health? Follow these suggestions for positive results

    Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer RCB

    Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer

    Basant Panchami 2022: Here is why yellow colour is considered auspicious for the festival drb

    Basant Panchami 2022: Here is why yellow colour is considered auspicious for the festival

    World Cancer Day 2022: Here are 7 steps that help to prevent breast cancer RCB

    World Cancer Day 2022: Here are 7 steps that help to prevent breast cancer

    World Cancer Day Can walnuts protect you from cancer Here is what experts say drb

    World Cancer Day 2022: Can walnuts protect you from cancer? Here’s what experts say

    Recent Stories

    Is former US Open winner Juan Martin del Potro retiring?-ayh

    Is former US Open winner Juan Martin del Potro retiring?

    Hyundai Motors and Kia share Pakistan fake Kashmir solidarity day, trolled massively in India

    Hyundai Motors and Kia park inside Pakistan's fake news factory; get hammered in India for Kashmir Post

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st ODI: Men in Blue script 6-wicket win during 1,000th ODI, netizens applaud-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st ODI: Men in Blue script 6-wicket win during 1,000th ODI, netizens applaud

    Add these 10 Neha Kakkar songs to your party playlist drb

    Add these 10 Neha Kakkar’s songs to your party playlist

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar-led celebrations during India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win-ayh

    When Lata Mangeshkar celebrated India’s 1983 cricket World Cup win

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs JFC: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli on Jamshedpur Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    Video Icon