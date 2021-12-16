  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk advises youngsters to study human interactive careers for a brighter future

    The CEO and founder of both Tesla and SpaceX advised young minds to take specific career paths to gear up for the emergence of AI in our daily lives.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk advises youngsters to study human interactive careers for a brighter future-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 9:44 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been vocal about his thoughts, and the world admires his vision. His thinking about the future is evident, and he knows what will be in demand in the coming times and in which field it will be beneficial to move forward.

    While speaking at the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Shanghai, Musk had some advice for youngsters and warned them that artificial intelligence or AI will be detrimental to the future of some career choices, making them “useless”.

    The CEO and founder of both Tesla and SpaceX advised young minds to take specific career paths to gear up for the emergence of AI in our daily lives. As per the report by Entrepreneur, the billionaire has been fond of sharing his predictions on how our world today will significantly shift to the future face of society.

    Also read: Elon Musk wants to 'quit' his job? Check out his alternative plan

    According to the tech mogul, “the essentials will be engineering and human-interactive careers.”

    Speaking alongside Alibaba founder Jack Ma at the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Shanghai, Musk said Thursday, “Artificial Intelligence will make jobs a bit pointless.” This time, he spoke about the impact that Artificial Intelligence will have on the jobs of the future and mentioned the careers that will be safe.

    The CEO was then asked during the event if his prediction should worry the working force. In this regard, Musk said that those who make AI software or programs have a bright future. He added that if you are doing something involving either people’s participation or engineering, your future will definitely be secure.

    Also read: Google 'Year in search 2021': Most searched news events, personalities & more; Check list

    According to Musk, the growing world of artificial intelligence can also create a crisis for jobs. So, “what should I study?”, Many young people will ask themselves. Again, the destruction of one type of job leads to creating another. Consumers will be increasingly dependent on human interaction in a productive fabric governed by machines.

    Musk further said in the same conference that AI will open up opportunities in careers elsewhere. He recommended younger minds to focus on engineering to keep their careers safe in the future.

    Furthermore, the billionaire also predicted that human interaction will play a major role as AI will be leaving it out. That said, Musk also said that a job “that involves people” is “probably a good focus for your future.”

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 9:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi nursery admission 2022-2023 registration begins; Here are all details about it

    Delhi nursery admission 2022-2023 registration begins; Here are all details about it

    CBSE drops controversial passage from Class 10 English paper gcw

    CBSE drops controversial passage from Class 10 English paper; Read full statement

    CBSE Class 10 English question paper sparks controversy for promoting gender stereotyping gcw

    CBSE Class 10 English question paper sparks controversy for promoting 'gender stereotyping'

    Microsoft WhiteHat Jr collaborate to offer Code with Minecraft course for students gcw

    Microsoft, WhiteHat Jr collaborate to offer 'Code with Minecraft' course for students

    CAT 2021 answer key released here how to download and more gcw

    CAT 2021 answer key released at iimcat.ac.in; here's how to download and more

    Recent Stories

    Exclusive interview with veteran Congress leader AV Gopinath on TMC in Kerala

    Exclusive: 'Congress in Kerala is a big zero; TMC has 80 per cent chance to grow here'

    Centre to review allowing booster doses by end of December : Report-dnm

    Centre to review allowing booster doses by end of December : Report

    Spider Man No Way Home: Benedict Cumberbatch Asks Fans Not to give spoilers drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Benedict Cumberbatch asks fans NOT to give spoilers

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Pat Cummins to sit out due to close COVID contact, Steve Smith to lead Australia again-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Cummins to sit out due to close COVID contact, Smith to lead Australia again

    Yearender 2021 Aryan Khan drug case to Raj Kundra arrest Bollywood controversies that shook 2021 drb

    Year-ender 2021: Aryan Khan drug case to Raj Kundra’s arrest, Bollywood controversies that shook 2021

    Recent Videos

    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Clashes erupt after 3 PFI leaders detained in Uppinangady; Sec 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada-ycb

    Dakshina Kannada tense after PFI men try to storm police station; 9 cops injured

    Video Icon
    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon