Tesla CEO Elon Musk advises youngsters to study human interactive careers for a brighter future

The CEO and founder of both Tesla and SpaceX advised young minds to take specific career paths to gear up for the emergence of AI in our daily lives.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been vocal about his thoughts, and the world admires his vision. His thinking about the future is evident, and he knows what will be in demand in the coming times and in which field it will be beneficial to move forward.

While speaking at the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Shanghai, Musk had some advice for youngsters and warned them that artificial intelligence or AI will be detrimental to the future of some career choices, making them “useless”.

The CEO and founder of both Tesla and SpaceX advised young minds to take specific career paths to gear up for the emergence of AI in our daily lives. As per the report by Entrepreneur, the billionaire has been fond of sharing his predictions on how our world today will significantly shift to the future face of society.

Also read: Elon Musk wants to 'quit' his job? Check out his alternative plan

According to the tech mogul, “the essentials will be engineering and human-interactive careers.”

Speaking alongside Alibaba founder Jack Ma at the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Shanghai, Musk said Thursday, “Artificial Intelligence will make jobs a bit pointless.” This time, he spoke about the impact that Artificial Intelligence will have on the jobs of the future and mentioned the careers that will be safe.

The CEO was then asked during the event if his prediction should worry the working force. In this regard, Musk said that those who make AI software or programs have a bright future. He added that if you are doing something involving either people’s participation or engineering, your future will definitely be secure.

Also read: Google 'Year in search 2021': Most searched news events, personalities & more; Check list

According to Musk, the growing world of artificial intelligence can also create a crisis for jobs. So, “what should I study?”, Many young people will ask themselves. Again, the destruction of one type of job leads to creating another. Consumers will be increasingly dependent on human interaction in a productive fabric governed by machines.

Musk further said in the same conference that AI will open up opportunities in careers elsewhere. He recommended younger minds to focus on engineering to keep their careers safe in the future.

Furthermore, the billionaire also predicted that human interaction will play a major role as AI will be leaving it out. That said, Musk also said that a job “that involves people” is “probably a good focus for your future.”