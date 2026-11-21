The Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam hosted a grand Koti Deepotsavam, featuring thousands of lamps, traditional Aaratis, and spiritual performances to celebrate the holy month of Kartika Masam amidst a large crowd.

Srisailam Temple Organises Grand Koti Deepotsavam During Kartika Masam

The Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam in Srisailam organised the grand Koti Deepotsavam (Festival of a Million Lamps) as part of the ongoing Kartika Masam celebrations, with thousands of lamps illuminating the temple premises and ten traditional Aaratis offered to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba. The celebrations, held on Friday, November 20 at the grounds in front of the Devasthanam Agama Pathashala, witnessed the participation of a large number of devotees. A specially designed stage resembling Mount Kailasa, the divine abode of Lord Shiva, added grandeur to the occasion.

Religious Significance and Rituals

The programme commenced with a discourse by spiritual exponent Deevi Hayagreevacharya, who explained the religious significance of Koti Deepotsavam and the importance of lighting lamps during the sacred Kartika Masam. A major highlight of the festival was the presentation of ten distinctive traditional Aaratis to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba, including Omkara Harathi, Naga Harathi, and Karpoora Harathi. These rituals, according to Vedic traditions, are believed to bring prosperity, protection, and spiritual cleansing to devotees.

Spiritual Traditions and Heritage

Srisailam holds a distinguished position in India's spiritual heritage, housing both a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peetha. The event also featured a devotional programme titled 'Bhakti Sangeetha Swaraarchana' by singer Mano. Temple officials emphasized that lighting lamps symbolizes knowledge, purity, and divine energy, fostering a sense of peace and happiness for all participants.