Strong winds damaged several shikaras at Srinagar's Dal Lake, with the IMD forecasting more rain and gusty winds. Despite a persistent cold wave and fog, tourists continue to visit, appreciating the city's winter beauty and security.

Several shikaras at the Dal Lake in Srinagar were damaged on Friday after strong winds lashed the area.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall today, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

Cold Wave and Fog Engulf Srinagar

Cold wave conditions continued to grip Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, as temperatures in the valley dipped below the freezing mark. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1 degrees Celsius, with a thick blanket of fog covering the picturesque Dal Lake.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light rain for the city over the next two days.

Tourists Brave Cold for Dal Lake's Beauty

However, Srinagar's Dal Lake remains a draw even in the dead of winter. Layered in heavy winter wear, tourists braved the freezing temperatures at the Lake to experience the morning's frosty beauty. Despite the intense cold wave, many visitors noted that the season offers a distinct, captivating allure.

Visitor Praises City's Cleanliness and Security

Vikas Yadav, who travelled to Srinagar on a work trip from Delhi, appreciated the city's cleanliness and security and stated he is enjoying it despite the cold weather."It is bitterly cold here. We went to Dal Lake and enjoyed the scenic beauty of the valley. This city is quite clean. It is absolutely safe to travel to Jammu and Kashmir. We see army personnel patrolling all the time. The police authorities are also supportive. There is no need to be scared," he said.

Concerns Raised Over Dal Lake's Condition

Gulshan Kumar, who also came to Srinagar on an official visit, expressed his disappointment at not witnessing snowfall but praised Srinagar's maintained roads. He also emphasised the need for attention to Dal Lake, given its significance to local livelihoods."I am on a work trip here. I knew that it snows during this time of winter in the valley, but we couldn't witness it. Maybe that's due to global warming. The roads are quite clean here as compared to other places. However, Dal Lake needs urgent cleaning, given the fact that it is a source of livelihood for many people here," he stated.

Record Low Temperatures and Health Advisory

Earlier on Sunday, Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, visibility across the city remained poor due to the ongoing cold wave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported dense fog in the morning hours, with moderate fog at several locations and dense fog at isolated spots.

The temperature around 7 am was recorded at approximately 8.2 degrees Celsius. With severe pollution, cold wave and dense fog persisting, authorities have urged citizens to limit outdoor activities, follow health advisories, and take precautions against the hazardous air quality. (ANI)