Srinagar Police have taken Junaid Ahmad Band into custody following reports of him threatening neighbours with an AK-47 rifle. The incident, involving a retired officer's PSO weapon, is currently under active investigation by local authorities.

Police Action in Hazratbal

Srinagar Police has taken a man into custody after registering an FIR over allegations of threatening neighbours with an AK-47 rifle at Saderbal in the Hazratbal area, police said on Sunday. In a statement, police said they had taken cognisance of a social media post regarding the alleged incident and registered FIR No. 123/2026 under relevant sections of law at Nigeen Police Station.

Investigation Details

The accused, identified as Junaid Ahmad Band, son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), has been taken into custody, police said. According to the police, the incident allegedly involved the official weapon of the Personal Security Officer (PSO) deployed with the retired officer. The role of the PSO and all circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

"Srinagar Police reiterates that no individual is above the law. Appropriate legal action shall follow based on the investigation," the statement said. Police also advised the public to refrain from speculation and spreading unverified information. (ANI)