Opposition leaders have defended Akhilesh Yadav's planned visit to the Ayodhya Ram temple, criticizing the BJP for allegedly acting as 'gatekeepers' of faith and emphasizing that visiting religious sites is a matter of personal choice.

Opposition Backs Akhilesh Yadav's Ayodhya Visit

Opposition leaders on Sunday backed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's proposed visit to Ayodhya, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh and Congress leaders Udit Raj and Rajendra Pal Gautam asserting that visiting places of worship is a matter of personal faith and devotion.

Criticism Directed at BJP's Stance

Reacting to Yadav's planned visit, Sanjay Singh questioned why BJP leaders were objecting to his decision to visit the Ram temple. "I don't understand why BJP leaders are acting as gatekeepers of Lord Ram's temple, deciding who can visit the temple and who cannot," Singh said.

Congress leader Udit Raj also said that offering prayers at the temple was a matter of faith and that Lord Ram belonged to everyone. "This is a matter of faith and devotion. People are going to offer prayers and worship Lord Ram. On the one hand, they say Lord Ram resides in every person, but on the other, they claim credit for building a temple. Their connection with religion and Lord Ram seems limited to power and votes. Lord Ram belongs to everyone," Raj said.

Constitutional Rights and Personal Faith

Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said the Constitution guaranteed individuals the freedom to practise their religion and visit places of worship of their choice. "Religion is a matter of personal faith. Whether someone wants to visit a temple, mosque, gurudwara, church, Buddhist monastery, or Jain temple is entirely their personal choice. Our Constitution gives everyone the freedom of religion and worship. So why should any political leader have a problem with that?" Gautam said.

Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to visit Ayodhya with his family on December 12. During the visit, he will offer prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and seek blessings at the Ram Mandir. (ANI)