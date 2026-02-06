A massive fire broke out in Srinagar's densely populated Nowhatta area on Thursday night, gutting several houses. Fire and Emergency Services brought the blaze under control, and officials reported no loss of life or serious injuries.

The fire spread quickly in the densely populated area, but Fire and Emergency Services brought it under control.

Videos shared by Srinagar Fire and Emergency Department showed partially burnt houses with a thick cloud of smoke billowing in the air.

No Casualties Reported, Cause Under Investigation

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown; no loss of life or serious injuries to residents were reported and authorities are assessing the extent of the damage.

More details are awaited (ANI)