A fire erupted in an old, non-usable houseboat in Srinagar's Char Chinari area. Fire and Emergency Services, along with the SDRF, successfully doused the flames in time, preventing any spread. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

A fire erupted on Saturday in an old, non-usable houseboat at Kabutar Khana, Char Chinari in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Following the incident, officials from Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were deployed to contain the blaze.

Swift Response Prevents Spread

Upon receiving the information, the River Fire Station of F&ES immediately rushed to the scene and initiated firefighting operations.

The flames were successfully doused in a timely manner, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby structures and houseboats.

No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident, officials added.