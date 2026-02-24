The Union Cabinet approved a major expansion of the Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called it a landmark step for J&K to boost passenger capacity, modernise facilities and enhance connectivity.

The Union Cabinet has approved a major expansion of the Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, describing the decision as a landmark step for Jammu and Kashmir. In a post on X, Singh credited the move to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continued emphasis on infrastructure-led growth. He said the Cabinet's approval would significantly enhance passenger handling capacity, modernise aviation infrastructure, and strengthen connectivity in the Valley.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's unwavering focus on infrastructure-led growth continues to transform aspirations into reality. The Cabinet's approval for the major expansion of the Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport is a landmark step for Jammu & Kashmir. This significant upgrade will enhance passenger capacity, modernise aviation facilities, and strengthen connectivity in the Valley. Grateful to Prime Minister Modi for his visionary leadership in ushering in a new era of connectivity, confidence and development for Jammu & Kashmir," the Defence Minister wrote. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi’s unwavering focus on infrastructure-led growth continues to transform aspirations into reality. The Cabinet’s approval for the major expansion of the Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport is a landmark step for Jammu & Kashmir. This… pic.twitter.com/vcPTCnPvc4 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 24, 2026

Cabinet Sanctions Rs 1,677 Crore Project

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by PM Modi, on Tuesday approved the development of the Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport, proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore. As per an official release from Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), it will mark a major milestone in strengthening aviation infrastructure and connectivity in the Kashmir Valley. The project scope also includes the construction of barracks for security personnel.

Expanded Facilities and Capacity

Operated by the Airports Authority of India within the Budgam Airbase of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the airport, designated as an international airport in 2005, is located approximately 12 km from Srinagar city.

The new Civil Enclave project, spread over 73.18 acres, will feature a state-of-the-art terminal building spanning 71,500 square meters (including 20,659 square meters of existing structure), designed to serve 2,900 passengers during peak hours and an annual capacity of 10 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The expanded apron will accommodate 15 aircraft parking bays, including 1 widebody (Code E) (9 existing and 6 proposed), while the 3,658m x 45m runway continues to be operated by the IAF.

The project will also include the construction of a multi-level car parking facility for 1,000 cars.

Terminal Design and Sustainability

Architectural Vision

Architecturally, the new terminal will reflect a harmonious blend of modern design and the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir, incorporating traditional elements such as intricate woodwork and locally inspired craftsmanship while maintaining operational efficiency through streamlined passenger processing areas, spacious lounges, and advanced security and check-in facilities, a release said.

Sustainability and Green Initiatives

Sustainability remains a cornerstone of the development, with features such as advanced water harvesting systems, maximised natural lighting to reduce energy consumption, and the use of locally sourced, eco-friendly materials to minimize the carbon footprint. This project is targeted to achieve a prestigious 5-star GRIHA rating.

Economic Boost and Enhanced Connectivity

Beyond infrastructure enhancement, the project is expected to significantly boost tourism and economic growth by improving connectivity to iconic attractions, including Dal Lake, Shankaracharya Temple, and the Mughal Gardens, thereby generating employment opportunities, stimulating investment, and reinforcing Srinagar's position as a premier tourist and economic destination.

The development of the Civil Enclave thus represents a transformative step toward delivering world-class infrastructure, offering better facilities for passengers and enhanced connectivity, while showcasing the cultural and natural splendour of Kashmir to the world, a release added. (ANI)