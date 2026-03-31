The SPMRF celebrated a milestone towards a 'Naxal Mukt Bharat', a defining moment under Home Minister Amit Shah. The event highlighted the Modi government's security strategy. Shah declared the mission a success, with a deadline successfully met.

The Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF) on Tuesday celebrated a historic milestone in India's journey toward becoming a 'Naxal Mukt Bharat', marking a defining moment for the nation under the leadership of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Marking this major moment in India's fight against Left-Wing Extremism, the entire SPMRF research team, senior research fellows, and staff joined Director Binay Kumar Singh for a special in-house programme at the foundation's office in New Delhi. The gathering reflected on the PM Modi government's decisive security and development strategy that has brought the vision of a Naxal-free Bharat to the threshold of reality.

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SPMRF Director Hails 'Triumph of Truth'

Speaking to ANI during the celebration, Binay Kumar Singh said that this was a moment of "Diwali," symbolising that truth has triumphed over falsehood. Quoting Home Minister Amit Shah, he noted that this was the first time in the country that a mission had been given a deadline and then successfully completed within that time frame. He described it as a "matter of great pride and happiness" for India's internal security.

During the event, participants also engaged in a thoughtful discussion on the long-term impact of a Naxal Mukt Bharat for national security, inclusive development, and democratic stability in affected regions.

Amit Shah: 'Days of Naxalite Violence Are Over'

This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the days of those who indulge in Naxalite violence are now over and Naxal-free India is one of the biggest successes of the Modi government.

Ideology, Not Lack of Development, the Root Cause

"Root cause of Naxalism is not lack of development but Left-wing ideology, which was accepted by the leader of then ruling party to win the Presidential election in 1969. How can a Communist Party whose foundation is inspired by the ideology of another country ever do good for India. Maoists did not choose the Red Corridor to oppose discrimination, but because the government's reach was weak there," he said.

"Naxal-free India is one of the biggest successes of the Modi government. This is the Modi government -- whoever picks up arms will have to face the consequences," he added.

Decisive Action by Security Forces

He slammed Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, and alleged that the Congress leader has been seen on numerous occasions with Naxals and their sympathisers. He gave details of action taken by security forces in tackling Naxalism and said 4,839 (Naxalites) have surrendered, 2,218 have been sent to jail, and 706 who refused to surrender and remained in hiding were gunned down by the police in encounters.

"We had set a target to make the region Naxal-free by March 31st. After the entire process, I'll inform the nation. However, I can state with absolute confidence that we've indeed become Naxal-free," he said.

"Bihar had become Naxal-free prior to 2024. Maharashtra, barring a single tehsil, had become Naxal-free before 2024. Odisha had become Naxal-free prior to 2024. Jharkhand, except for one district, had become Naxal-free before 2024," he added.