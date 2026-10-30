At least four people sustained minor injuries after a speeding SUV rammed into four parked autorickshaws in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area, leaving the vehicles severely damaged.

At least four people sustained minor injuries after a speeding SUV rammed into four parked autorickshaws in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area, leaving the vehicles severely damaged.

The high-impact collision left all four autorickshaws badly mangled, triggering concern among locals. The injured were reportedly occupants of the SUV, which lost control and crashed into the parked three-wheelers.

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The exact circumstances leading to the accident remain unclear. Details on the condition of those injured are awaited.

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