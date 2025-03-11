Speeding Porsche crashes in Chandigarh: One killed, two women injured near sector 4

Read Full Article

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 11 (ANI): A tragic accident occurred on Monday night near Sector 4 in Chandigarh when a speeding Porsche car collided with two two-wheelers, killing one young man and injuring two others, as per the information by Chandigarh police.

The Porsche car was going towards the Raj Bhawan at a very high speed, first struck a scooter, then lost control and hit another scooter carrying two young women. The car finally crashed into a pole.

The police control room received reports of the fatal accident around 8:00 PM. When the police arrived at the scene, they found two Activa scooters and a Porsche car. The Porsche, driven by 38-year-old Sandeep Babuta, hit the first scooter, then lost control and crashed into the second scooter carrying two young women. The car finally smashed into a pole after traveling about 90 yards.

The young man on the first scooter, identified as Ankit, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The two women sustained leg injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

Giving information about the incident, DSP Updaypal Singh said, "Yesterday, we received information from the control room that a fatal accident had taken place. When we reached the spot, two Activa and one Porsche were there. Among the injured, there was one boy and two girls. All were taken to the hospital for treatment. The boy Ankit has died. His age is said to be 23 to 24 years."



He further added, "We have registered a case under section 281, 125 and 106. The case is still under investigation, and we are working on gathering more details." When asked if the accused was drunk during the accident, DSP Updaypal Singh denied that he was not under the influence of alcohol.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

