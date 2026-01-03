SP leader Ravidas Mehrotra, echoing JJP's Ajay Chautala, says India faces conditions for a mass uprising like in Nepal and Sri Lanka. He cited public anger over unemployment, inflation and poverty, urging youth to protest and oust the government.

Samajwadi Party leader Ravidas Mehrotra on Saturday echoed the remarks of Jannayak Janta Party founder member Ajay Singh Chautala, saying the country is witnessing conditions similar to those that led to mass uprisings in several neighbouring nations. Speaking to ANI, Mehrotra said public anger was growing due to unemployment, inflation and poverty, while those in power remained indifferent to people's suffering. He called on the youth to take to the streets as happened in Nepal.

"In India's neighbouring countries, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, people have overthrown their governments through protests. A similar situation exists in India; people are dying of hunger, there is poverty, inflation, and unemployment, and those in power are ignoring these problems. Therefore, the youth of the country should take to the streets like in Nepal and remove those in power through a mass movement," he said.

Chautala's Controversial Remarks

Earlier, former MP Ajay Chautala ignited criticism over his remarks, calling on the youth to take to the streets against the ruling government. "The youth of Sri Lanka have overthrown the government and brought about a change in power. The youth of Bangladesh forced them to leave the country. The youth of Nepal not only ousted them from power but also chased and beat them on the streets. We need similar youth here as well," Chautala said.

Fresh Protests in Bangladesh

Meanwhile, fresh protests erupted in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, on Friday as Inqilab Moncho, a mass cultural movement formed during the 2024 July Uprising, held a blockade in the Shahbagh region, demanding justice in the murder of Osman Hadi, one of the prominent leaders of the movement, who died on December 18. During the rally, Inqilab Moncho leaders reminded Bangladesh's interim government of the deadline for initiating and expediting the trial into Hadi's killing, noting that only 22 days were left of the 30-day deadline provided by the movement for the matter.

Justice Demanded for Slain Leader

Sharif Osman Hadi, an Inqilab Moncho convenor and one of the prominent figures behind the July Uprising last year, which led to the ousting of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's regime, was pronounced dead on December 18, after he was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. (ANI)