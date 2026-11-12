Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad has dismissed reports of a potential Owaisi-Azad alliance in Uttar Pradesh, claiming it holds no real significance and that Akhilesh Yadav remains the only viable alternative to the BJP in the 2027 elections.

SP Dismisses Owaisi-Azad Alliance Significance

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Thursday said speculation about a possible alliance between Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad’s party had “no real significance”, asserting that no political move could change the people’s decision in the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Prasad said people in the state had lost faith in the BJP government and claimed that Akhilesh Yadav was the only leader capable of removing the BJP from power in 2027.

"There is no real significance to it. The people of Uttar Pradesh have lost faith in the BJP government. In my view, Akhilesh Yadav is the only leader capable of removing the BJP from power in 2027," he said. He added that the Samajwadi Party, INDIA alliance and PDA have the public’s trust. He said in a democracy, any party was free to contest elections independently or form alliances, but maintained that such political arrangements would not influence the people’s decision.

"The Samajwadi Party, INDIA alliance and PDA have the public’s trust... It is a democracy, and anyone is free to contest elections independently or form alliances. But no political move can change the people’s decision," he said.

Samajwadi Party Strategy for 2027

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said any political party could contest elections from any constituency and form alliances with other parties, irrespective of whether their ideologies align. “Anyone can contest elections from anywhere and form alliances with anyone, whether their ideologies align or not; that’s another matter. The Uttar Pradesh elections are a few months away,” he said.

Verma said the party had heard about the proposed alliance and would wait to see how things unfolded. He added that the Samajwadi Party was working as the principal opposition party and aimed to form the government in the upcoming elections.

"We have heard about this alliance, and we will see what happens. The Samajwadi Party is working as the principal opposition party, and we aim to form the government this time," he said.“Who allies and who doesn’t is their political decision. We are focused on the people of Uttar Pradesh and on giving them a better state,” he added.

Electoral Dynamics in Uttar Pradesh

The proposed alliance assumes significance in view of Uttar Pradesh’s electoral demography. Muslims constitute approximately 19 per cent of the state’s population, while Scheduled Castes account for around 21 per cent. Together, these communities represent a substantial section of the electorate and could influence electoral outcomes in several constituencies. Owaisi has been seeking to expand AIMIM’s political presence beyond Telangana, particularly in states with a significant Muslim population. The party has faced challenges in converting its vote share into Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh but has continued to position itself as an independent political voice for Muslim representation.

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