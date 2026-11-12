A now viral video posted on Instagram has gone viral for all the right reasons. A little girl who sells tissue boxes on the streets of Mumbai says she does not feel safe in the city. Keep scrolling to find out more.

Another day, another heartbreaking video raising just the right amount of questions concerning women's safety has now gone viral on social media. And this one in particular will break your heart. Yes, you read that right. A viral video, posted on an Instagram account by a female user, shows a little girl who sells tissue boxes on the streets of Mumbai saying that she does not like the city and that she feels unsafe here. When the netizen asked her if she likes Mumbai, the little girl said, “Nahi, saare aadmi kharab hai na. Ladki ko rape karke fek dete hai pani mein.”

(No, all men are bad; they rape girls and then throw their bodies in the sea.) These utterly shattering words from a little girl raise alarms about the safety of our daughters in this country. Are our little daughters, too, not safe in this country? The video prompted online users in the comment section to begin questioning the situation.

Viral Video Raises Alarm For Women's Safety

She later goes on to explain one such disturbing incident and reveals that she only feels safe at home from these 'sharabi men.' A part of the video's caption read, “And to all those people who are always ready to say “saari galti ladkiyon ki hai” — maybe stop blaming girls for everything and start talking about REAL issues. If a child is already aware of things that we refuse to acknowledge, maybe it’s time to question the society we live in instead of pointing fingers at women. Stop watching all this just to lower your heat and start using that energy to understand the world around you. Not everything is about blaming women. Thoda real topics pe bhi baat kar lo, guys. Get some life.”

How Netizen's Reacted!

One user wrote, “A child knowing all this breaks my heart.”

Another user wrote, "It's so sad that this small girl even know the word " grape"

One more user wrote, “No female is safe.”