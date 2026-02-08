The Southern Command Investiture Ceremony in Ahmedabad on Feb 6-7 saw Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth honour 34 personnel and 33 units for valour and distinguished service. The ceremony recognized courage, professionalism, and operational excellence.

The Southern Command Investiture Ceremony was hosted at Ahmedabad on February 6 and 7 and honoured 34 personnel and 33 units for acts of valour, courage and distinguished service to the nation.

According to a release, during the ceremony, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, conferred awards on 34 distinguished personnel for acts of valour, courage and distinguished service to the Nation. Thirty-three units were also honoured with the "GOC-in-C, Southern Command Unit Citation" for operational excellence, professional achievement and stellar performance.

Ceremonial Proceedings and Commander's Address

The proceedings included a ceremonial Guard of Honour for the Army Commander in keeping with the rich traditions and ethos of the Indian Army.

Addressing the gathering, the Army Commander highlighted that the ceremony recognises exceptional courage, professionalism and selfless service, while drawing inspiration from the supreme sacrifices of fallen heroes and the enduring legacy of our veterans.

He underscored Southern Command's high operational readiness, jointmanship, and multi-domain capability, as demonstrated during recent operations and exercises.

He reaffirmed the continued commitment to operational preparedness, technological modernisation and inter-agency synergy, aimed at strengthening integrated capability and ensuring national security.

Honouring Veterans and Showcasing Modernisation

As per the release on the occasion, the Army Commander also presented Veteran Achievers Awards to distinguished veterans for their outstanding contributions in diverse fields.

A weapon and equipment display showcased cutting-edge weapons, equipment and systems aligned with the Army's modernisation and technology infusion efforts under the Decade of Transformation.

The ceremony, attended by senior dignitaries, defence officials, guests, Veer Naris and Veer Matas, was marked by solemn pride and national reverence, reinforcing the values of courage, discipline, sacrifice and selfless service. (ANI)