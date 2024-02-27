South Korean influencer impresses with dhoti, kurta in viral video, internet lauds him as 'Indian' (WATCH)

In the captivating Instagram video, Yoon-soo is seen gracefully adorned in a white dhoti embellished with a golden border, paired with a simple kurta, and a beautifully embroidered dupatta draped over his shoulders.

The power of social media in fostering global connections is exemplified by the recent viral post from South Korean Instagram influencer, Bae Yoon-soo. With a following that spans across borders, Yoon-soo captured the admiration of his Indian followers by embracing traditional South Indian attire in a recent Instagram video. The post not only highlights the growing interest in diverse cultures but also underscores the beauty of cross-cultural exchanges facilitated by social media.

In the captivating Instagram video, Yoon-soo is seen gracefully adorned in a white dhoti embellished with a golden border, paired with a simple kurta, and a beautifully embroidered dupatta draped over his shoulders. This traditional South Indian ensemble is typically worn by men during special occasions and ceremonies. Yoon-soo revealed in his caption that the attire was a gift from Tirupati, showcasing the generosity and warmth of his Indian connections.

Expressing his appreciation for Indian traditional fashion, Yoon-soo mentioned in the caption, "India has so many traditional outfits, and all so beautiful! That is why I love Indian Traditional fashion and I am trying to learn it. My best friend's parents sent me this beautiful South Indian traditional dress (Dhoti & Dupatta/ Panchakattu) from Tirupati. I am so thankful! I got Lord Balaji's divine blessings."

The Instagram post, shared six days ago, has garnered an impressive 1.9 million views and a plethora of heartwarming reactions from internet users. One user humorously commented, "I'm taking you to the Aadhar office. You're Indian now," showcasing the sense of inclusivity and acceptance in the online community.

Another user marveled at Yoon-soo's dhoti-wearing skills, stating, "Indian boys don't know how to wear dhoti meanwhile him," highlighting the influencer's genuine effort to embrace and respect the cultural nuances of South India.

Several Indian followers expressed joy at seeing their culture appreciated and transported to another country. A user shared, "I am Telugu and South Indian, watching my culture being transported out to your country feels so beautiful."

The positive feedback continued, with one user from Tirupati expressing happiness at seeing Yoon-soo donning the traditional attire, "Woah you look cool and traditional, and I am from Tirupati happy to see this reel and happy that you liked it."

Bae Yoon-soo's exploration and embrace of South Indian traditional attire serve as a heartening example of cultural exchange facilitated by social media platforms. The overwhelmingly positive response to his post reflects the global community's appreciation for diverse cultures and the ability of influencers to bridge geographical boundaries through their engaging content. Yoon-soo's journey into Indian traditional fashion not only resonates with his followers but also fosters a sense of unity and shared appreciation for the richness of global cultural diversity.