Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal accused Congress of bringing Bangladeshi infiltrators to Assam. He and Amit Shah praised the BJP's developmental works and eviction drives, vowing to protect indigenous land and make the state infiltrator-free.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday accused Congress of bringing Bangladeshi infiltrators to Assam and hindering the state's progress.

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Ahead of the upcoming Assam legislative assembly polls, Sonowal reflected on the BJP government's developmental works, which he said brought "unprecedented change to the state". He lauded the eviction drives conducted by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government which "succeeded in ensuring constitutional protection of indigenous people".

"Congress never wanted Assam to progress, and that is why during their 55-year rule, the state remained significantly backward... In contrast, over the last 10 years, the BJP government has brought unprecedented change to the state through various developmental works. The Congress party brought illegal Bangladeshis into Assam and settled them by providing land in various districts," he said.

"The BJP government, under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, has succeeded in ensuring the constitutional protection of the indigenous people by conducting eviction drives on 1.5 lakh bighas of land to preserve the land of our ancestors," he added.

Amit Shah Echoes Accusations, Vows to Root Out Infiltrators

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also targeted the Congress over its alleged soft stance on infiltrators, claiming that under the previous regime, the state had been "surrendered" to them.

"The Congress government had surrendered this very Assam into the hands of infiltrators. These infiltrators are seizing the land belonging to the poor people of Assam. They have encroached upon the forests of Kaziranga. They are snatching away employment opportunities from our youth. Over the last ten years, the BJP has liberated 1 lakh 50 thousand acres of land from infiltrators across significant parts of Assam. Elect a BJP government here once again, and the BJP government will undertake the task of liberating the entirety of Assam from infiltrators. Make Himanta Biswa Sarma the CM once more, and we will carry out the task of rooting out every single infiltrator," he added.

Contrasting BJP's Development Record with Congress's Past

Addressing a gathering in the rally in Assam, Shah asserted that no one can seize even an inch of Assam's land and highlighted the BJP government's development and peace initiatives in the state.

"The Gandhi family, the Nehru family, they have never had good feelings for Assam. In 1962, when China attacked, Jawaharlal Nehru said 'tata-bye-bye' to Assam. Is Assam your father's property? Today I am saying, no one can seize even an inch of Assam's land. This is India's Assam," he said.

"In 60 years, Congress built three bridges. In 10 years, the BJP built Asia's largest bridges, the longest bridges in Assam. Four have been built, and two are under construction. Our policy has been 'Approach Assam', 'Aspire Assam', and 'Inspire Assam'," he added.

Assam Assembly Election Details

Assam is set to go into single-phase elections on April 9 on 126 seats across the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The BJP, in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front, aims to retain power for the third consecutive time. On the other hand, Congress is challenging the BJP-led alliance with a six-party bloc including Congress, Assam Jati Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and the All-Party Hill Leaders Conference. (ANI)