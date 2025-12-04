Congress's Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the Centre to act against severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR, citing health risks to children and the elderly. Opposition MPs protested outside Parliament, demanding a discussion on the issue.

Congress Leaders Urge Action on Pollution

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday asked the Centre to take action to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, saying the children and elderly are suffering. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Sonia Gandhi said, "It is the responsibility of the Government to do something. Young children are suffering, and it is also difficult for elderly people like me."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also flagged the issue, alleging that no concrete action has been taken. She added that the Opposition does not want to politicise the issue and will stand with the Centre when steps are taken to curb pollution. "Which weather should we enjoy? Look at the situation outside. As Sonia ji said, children are unable to breathe. She has asthma, and senior citizens like her are facing breathing difficulty. The situation keeps getting worse year after year. Only statements are made every year; no concrete action is taken. We have all said that the government has to take action, and we all stand with them. This is not a political issue that we would point fingers at each other," the Congress MP said.

Opposition MPs Protest Outside Parliament

Earlier today, Opposition MPs held a protest in front of Makar Dwar on the Parliament premises against the Centre over air pollution in Delhi-NCR and parts of North India. The MPs were seen wearing an oxygen mask and holding a banner to take a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which read "Mausam ka maza lijiye" (enjoy the weather). The remark on the banner followed PM Modi's address at the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, in which he said so. Raising slogans, the leaders demanded a parliamentary discussion on air pollution. Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress Parliamentary Party President Sonia Gandhi also joined the protest outside the Parliament building.

MPs Move Notices for Discussion

As the Winter Session of the Parliament enters its fourth day, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari and Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth moved the notices to discuss the air quality in North India. The Congress leaders urged the Centre to declare pollution a national health emergency. (ANI)