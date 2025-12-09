Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin extended birthday greetings to CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, wishing her a long and healthy life and praising her public service and dedication.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi. In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "Extending warm birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. A steadfast champion of the rights of the marginalised, she has remained a symbol of grace, meeting every challenge with courage, resilience, sacrifice and selfless dedication. I wish her a long and healthy life." Extending warm birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. A steadfast champion of the rights of the marginalised, she has remained a symbol of grace, meeting every challenge with courage, resilience, sacrifice and selfless dedication.… pic.twitter.com/d35I0TChrp — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 9, 2025

PM Modi Extends Greetings

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Sharing a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May she be blessed with a long life and good health." Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May she be blessed with a long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2025

MK Stalin Lauds Sonia Gandhi's 'Selfless Public Journey'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended warm birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, lauding her "selfless public journey" and "upholding secularism and constitutional values". In a post shared on X, Stalin wrote, "Birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Tmt. Sonia Gandhi. Her life reflects sacrifice, a selfless public journey, and a steady resolve to uphold secularism and constitutional values." Birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Tmt. Sonia Gandhi. Her life reflects sacrifice, a selfless public journey, and a steady resolve to uphold secularism and constitutional values. May her principled path and guidance continue to strengthen our… pic.twitter.com/CQ2QkAlVY2 — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) December 9, 2025

DMK president added, "May her principled path and guidance continue to strengthen our collective efforts for a progressive and inclusive #INDIA." (ANI)