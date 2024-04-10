'Sonia Gandhi used to change PM Manmohan Singh's decisions': RK Singh's explosive claim on UPA govt (WATCH)

In a recent interview with ABP News', Union Minister RK Singh, who was Home Secretary of India in Congress-led UPA government, claimed that the former Congress President Sonia Gandhi wielded influence over the decisions of the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh.

In a shocking revelation, Union Minister RK Singh recently unveiled intriguing insights into the decision-making dynamics of the erstwhile UPA government, particularly concerning former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress matriarch Sonia Gandhi. In an interview on ABP News' special show 'Netaji on Breakfast', RK Singh, who was Union Home Secretary from June 2011 to June 2013 in the Congress-led UP government, claimed that Sonia Gandhi used to change the decisions of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

One of the notable instances shared by current Power Minister RK Singh pertained to the establishment of the National Disaster Management Authority during his tenure as Union Energy Minister and Union Home Secretary in the UPA government. According to Singh, a draft proposing the formation of the authority with the Prime Minister at its helm was prepared. However, Sonia Gandhi intervened, advocating for members to be nominated by then PM Manmohan SIngh rather than serving Union Ministers.

When asked what is the difference between working under PM Narendra Modi and former PM Manmohan Singh, RK Singh told ABP News, "I will give an example. Disaster management started in our time. During this time, I was the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs."

"We had prepared a draft regarding disaster management. In this, we had created a National Disaster Management Authority for national disaster management. It was decided that its head would be the Prime Minister. Its members would be Union Ministers. During this, Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter that this should not happen. Its members should be persons nominated by the Prime Minister. When the then Home Minister Shivraj Patil showed me this letter, I said that this is not right. Shivraj Patil agreed to my argument, but after 20 to 25 days, a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi came from the then PM Manmohan Singh. The letter was signed only by Manmohan Singh," RK Singh further claimed.

This revelation underscores the influence Sonia Gandhi wielded within the corridors of power, suggesting her ability to shape policy directions even against the consensus of government officials. RK Singh's account also sheds light on Manmohan Singh's perceived lack of assertiveness in decision-making, as evidenced by his acquiescence to Sonia Gandhi's preferences, as detailed in the letter addressed solely by the former Prime Minister.

Singh's characterization of Manmohan Singh as a good person but one who lacked autonomy in decision-making stands in contrast to his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership. Drawing a comparison between the two administrations, Singh implied a marked difference in their approach to governance. While Singh acknowledged Modi's capacity for strategic foresight, he hinted at a sense of frustration over the constraints he perceived during his tenure within the UPA government.