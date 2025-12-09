A Delhi court issued a notice to Sonia Gandhi over her alleged wrongful inclusion in the 1980-81 electoral rolls due to her citizenship status. BJP's Giriraj Singh called it a 'question of loyalty,' while Congress called it a diversion tactic.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday criticised Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi after the Sessions Court at Rouse Avenue issued a notice while hearing a revision petition over her wrongful inclusion in the 1980-81 electoral rolls due to her alleged dual citizenship.

Speaking to reporters, Giriraj Singh called it a "question of loyalty." He said, "This investigation has been going on from the beginning. It is a question of loyalty that people from such a big family have dual citizenship."

Congress calls it BJP's attempt to divert attention

The Sessions Court at Rouse Avenue today issued notice to Sonia Gandhi while hearing a revision petition challenging the Magistrate's September order dismissing a complaint alleging her wrongful inclusion in the 1980-81 electoral rolls. Sessions Judge Vishal Gogne passed the direction after hearing preliminary submissions on behalf of the revisionist.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Tanuj Punia defended Sonia Gandhi, calling it the BJP's attempt to divert attention. Punia told ANI, "It is an attempt by the BJP to divert focus from the real issues. They have no facts or findings, but are making a deliberate attempt to grab the headlines."

Congress MP Mallu Ravi called it an attempt to malign Sonia Gandhi's image and said, "Sonia Gandhi is a leader who never violates any rules. The present BJP government is afraid of her, which is why they are trying to malign her image. She will come out clean from the court."

'This is an absolute lie': Priyanka Gandhi

Earlier today, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi dismissed allegations against her mother, Sonia Gandhi, calling them an "absolute lie". Speaking to reporters, she argued that CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi cast her vote only after she became a citizen. "Do they have any evidence? This is an absolute lie. She voted only after she became a citizen (of India). I don't know why they are after her, even though she is about to turn 80. She has dedicated her whole life to serving the nation. She should be spared at her age now," Gandhi said.

Petitioner alleges forgery, court issues notice

Senior Advocate Pavan Narang, appearing for the revisionist Vikas Tripathi, had argued that the matter warranted reconsideration as the material placed on record indicated serious irregularities in the manner Sonia Gandhi's name was entered into the electoral roll before she became an Indian citizen. He submitted that "certain documents must have been forged and falsified to get the name in the electoral roll of 1980," emphasising that her name was later deleted and then re-entered in 1983 on the basis of an application filed in January 1983, both instances, according to him, occurring before she acquired citizenship.

After considering the submissions, Judge Gogne issued notice to both respondents, including Sonia Gandhi. The matter is now listed for further hearing on January 6. (ANI)