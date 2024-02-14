Sonia Gandhi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi among Congress candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

The Congress on Wednesday released its official list for Rajya Sabha. The Congress has fielded Sonia Gandhi from Rajasthan and nominated Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi reached Jaipur today morning to file her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan. The party is certain to win one Rajya Sabha seat from the state, and it will be the 77-year-old leader's first term in the Upper House after serving five terms as a Lok Sabha MP.

Gandhi, the Lok Sabha member for Rae Bareli, has decided not to run in the upcoming general elections. She was initially elected in 1999, the year she assumed the presidency of the Congress, and has served as a Lok Sabha member for five terms.

On X, former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot stated, "We heartily welcome the announcement of respected Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji as the Rajya Sabha candidate from the Congress Party, who renounced the post of Prime Minister."

"Today her announcement as Rajya Sabha candidate from Rajasthan is a matter of happiness for the entire state and with this announcement all the old memories have been refreshed," he said.

The elections for the 56 Rajya Sabha seats, which come from 15 states, will take place on February 27. The members will retire in April. Nominations must be submitted by February 15th.

There will be elections to fill three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan, and the Congress is well-positioned to win one of them. When former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh concludes his six-year term in April, the position will become vacant.

After former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who served as a member of the Upper House from August 1964 to February 1967, she will be the second member of the Gandhi family to be elected to the Rajya Sabha.

February 15 will be the last date for filing nominations while February 20 is the last date to withdraw candidature. As per the established practice, while voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm, the counting will be held on the same day from 5 pm onwards. While 50 members retire on April 2, six do so on April 3, the EC said.